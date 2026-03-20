Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, PAN AM

Build Your Own Douglas DC-3 PAN AM Airliner with LEGO

Get ready to take your seats and begin your descent, as LEGO has unveiled a brand new Icons set. The Douglas DC-3 Pan Am Airliner Set is an impressive, detailed model that recreates one of aviation's most iconic early passenger planes. Released as part of the LEGO Icons series, the plane comes in at 1,903 pieces and will measure 9.5" tall, 20" long, and 20" wide when fully built. LEGO has designed a brick-built tribute to the historic Douglas DC-3, a twin-engine aircraft that would go on to revolutionize commercial air travel in the 1930s. This plane enables passenger flights to be faster, more efficient, and more widely accessible.

LEGO was sure to capture PAN AM Airlines, which will feature its late 1950s color scheme. Fans can remove panels to reveal a cockpit, passenger cabin, and working landing gear. The plane can be displayed on its own base with an information plaque and four LEGO minifigures. This includes a pilot, a flight attendant, a purser, and a stewardess, all in PAN AM aircrew uniforms. Pre-orders for the Douglas DC-3 Airliner are not live yet, but it will be priced at $219.99 with an April 4, 2026, release.

LEGO Icons – Douglas DC-3 PAN AM Airliner

"Celebrate aviation history with the LEGO® Icons Douglas™ DC-3™ PAN AM® Airliner (11378), a nostalgic airplane model kit for adults. This authentic replica of the legendary 1930s twin-engine aircraft features a detailed cockpit and passenger cabin,retractable landing gear and a sleek exterior with the late 1950s Pan Am color scheme. Remove fuselage sections to explore the interior details and display the model aircraft on its stand, complete with an information plaque."

"The set also includes 4 minifigures with historical Pan Am aircrew uniforms, including a pilot, stewardess, flight attendant and purser, plus a Pan Am-branded minifigure display stand. This detailed vintage decor model makes a striking centerpiece for the home or office and a thoughtful gift for plane enthusiasts and fans of historical and retro decor. Set contains 1,903 pieces."

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