Build Your Snake Army with Mattel's Masters of the Universe: Origins Masters of the Universe fans have received quite a remarkable gift as new collectibles are arriving from Mattel throughout 2023

Mattel is back and with a massive new assortment of Masters of the Universe collectibles. Both Masterverse and Origins lines are getting plenty of new releases, and it looks like the era of the Snake Men has finally arrived at Mattel. The Snake Men came after the beloved animated series and were still widely popular from the figures and the comics. Plenty of these ssssinister figures are back and ready to rule Eternia, including the return of Sssqueeze, the Snake Trooper, and Snake Teela. Build up your Snake Army with these beauties and bring back a new updated version of Sssqueeze or the long requested Teela variant home.

Mattel is continuing to keep the nostalgia of the Masters of the Universe brand alive with this wave of figures, and pre-orders are already live for this new release. Snake Trooper, Ssqueeze, and Teela, are set for a Q2 -Q3 2023 release; they are priced at $19.99 each and can be found right here. Be sure to check out all of the other Masters of the Universe: Origins releases as well, like Snake Face, He-Man vs. Snake Men 4-Pack, and plenty of new Masterverse figures to go around.

Mattel Embraces the Era of the Snake with MOTU: Origins

"It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more!"

"The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."