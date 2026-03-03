Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: darth vader, iron studios, star wars

Bow Before Iron Studios New Star Wars Samurai Darth Vader Statue

A new selection of 1/10 Art Scale statues are coming soon from Iron Studios including Original Samurai Concept Darth Vader

Article Summary Darth Vader’s samurai-inspired origins get a stunning tribute in Iron Studios’ new 1/10 Art Scale statue

Meticulous hand-painted details and an armored design capture Vader as a fearsome feudal warlord

This collectible features a unique sword-inspired red lightsaber and intricate Japanese armor details

Priced at $259.99, pre-orders for the Samurai Darth Vader statue are live now ahead of a December 2026 release

Imagining Darth Vader as a samurai reveals how naturally the Sith Lord aligns with feudal Japanese aesthetics. His armor already resembles stylized samurai plating, from the flared helmet to the layered chest panels. All of these elements are true, as the design of Darth Vader was inspired by Samurai along with the way of the Jedi. Since the debut of Star Wars, designers have taken these inspirations to heart and crafted up some truly unique concepts, including Samurai Darth Vader.

This concept has been brought to life through Funko Pops, action figures, Fortnite skins, and now a new 1/10 Art Scale statue from Iron Studios. Bow before the Dark Lord as his true samurai concept is faithfully brought to life with this hand-painted 10" statue. Darth Vader's armor captures the way of the samurai in great detail, with specialized detail and a new sword-themed red lightsaber. This menacing warlord is ready to conquer your collection for $259.99, and pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store with a December 2026 release.

Darth Vader (Original Samurai Concept) – Star Wars 1/10

"In this Samurai version, the character receives a reinterpretation inspired by the aesthetics of feudal Japanese warriors, further reinforcing the conceptual connection between the Sith and samurai honor codes, which directly influenced the creation of the Star Wars saga."

"Produced in polystone by Iron Studios in the Art Scale line, the Darth Vader Samurai Statue presents a unique interpretation of the Sith Lord with armor inspired by traditional Japanese attire. The numbered piece highlights intricate details in the armor, fabric textures, a stylized helmet, and paintwork that enhances contrasts and metallic finishes, while the themed base complements the composition's oriental concept. A striking piece for Star Wars fans and collectors who appreciate conceptual versions of the character."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!