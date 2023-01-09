Mattel Debuts Monster High Skullector Elvira Mistress of the Dark Doll Mattel is back with a brand new Skullector doll for their popular Monster High series as the Mistress of the Dark arrives at the school

The Mistress of the Dark is heading back to school as Mattel unveils their latest limited edition Monster High Doll. Releasing as part of the Mattel Creations Exclsuoev Skullector line, Elvira herself is joining the line. This horror icon is a perfect new addition to the line as she dons a gothic shimmer dot dress, stealing the spotlight. Elvira is back in some nicely themed packaging showcasing the Mistress of Evil's iconic couch. As for accessories, she will come with her trusty dagger, magic ring, and snake earrings. Everything about this doll is perfect for both Monsters High and Elvira collectors; making it a necessary addition to either collection. The Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Monster High Skullector Doll will be priced at $65 and is a Mattel Creations exclusive release. She is set for a January 13, 2023 release and will be located here when she finally live. The Head Mistress will see you now.

Attention Students, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark Has Arrived

"Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Monster High Skullector Doll – Monster High™ honors Elvira — the nationally syndicated horror hostess and Queen of Halloween — with an exclusive Skullector doll inspired by her character.The Mistress of the Dark wears a gothic shimmer dot dress with a spiderweb and skullette print. A dramatic hem slit shows off her signature nylons and spiderweb-detailed pumps. She rocks her iconic pitch black, stylized hair, while her eyes mesmerize with delicate spiderwebbing in her irises."

"Dramatic makeup, a beauty mark and black painted nails add drop-dead gore-geous detail to her killer look. Elvira's accessories include a pair of silver snake earrings, her iconic dagger belt, and her mysterious magic ring. With to-die-for displayable packaging and a black Monster High™ doll stand, this glam ghoul is ready to hold court for all her darling admirers."