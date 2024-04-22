Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, The 40-Year-Old Virgin

McFarlane Toys Debuts Limited Edition The 40-Year-Old Virgin Statue

Get ready to add a new Movie Maniacs statue to your collection as McFarlane Toys unveils some The 40-Year-Old Virgin fun

McFarlane Toys has been really expanding their Movie Maniacs statue series lately with some impressive releases. Movies like Dazed and Confused and The Big Lebowski have recently made the Movie Maniacs cut, featuring some fun new limited edition statues. Things now get a little more spicy as the raunchy comedy The 40-Year-Old Virgin, starring Steve Carell, has been brought to life as the latest release. Releasing in 2005, the 40-year old electric store employee Andy Stitzer finds himself entering the dating world after his co-workers discover his virgin status. Filled with comedic misadventures, Andy is on his way to find love and his first stop is waxing some chest hair. McFarlane Toys has captured one of The 40-Year-Old Virgin's infamous scenes showing Andy missing patches on his chest hair. Coming in at only 1,650 pieces, this 6" tall statue will feature a companion digital collectible, a poster card, and a surprise. The 40 Year Old Virgin Andy statue is priced at $29.99, it is set for a May 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live online.

"Introducing Nice Guy Andy, the endearing protagonist of the theatrical hit, THE 40-YEAR-OLD VIRGIN, now immortalized in an incredibly detailed 6" scale posed figure that captures the essence of his journey toward love and self-discovery. With his friends by his side, Andy embarks on a comedic and heartwarming quest to reverse his fortunes and find true love. Includes McFARLANE TOYS DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE. Join Andy on his journey with a printed backdrop and environmental base that set the scene for his misadventures, transporting you straight into the world of the film."

Immortalized in an incredibly detailed 6" scale figure.

Included with Andy Stitzer is a collectible art card featuring character art on the front and a numbered certificate of authenticity on the back.

Andy Stitzer also comes with a secret bonus item.

