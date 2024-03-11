Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Masters of the Universe Snake Men Lord Gr'Asp Revealed by Mattel

Mattel is getting ready for Walmart Con with an impressive selection of exclusive Masters of the Universe figures with new Snake Men

Article Summary New Masters of the Universe figure Lord Gr'Asp, a Snake Men villain, unveiled by Mattel.

Available exclusively at Walmart Collector Con starting March 15, 2024, for $17.99.

5.5-inch Lord Gr'Asp features 16 points of articulation, claw arm, and serpentine accessories.

Character nostalgia revived with modern posability in the MOTU Origins line.

Lord Gr'Asp is not a well-known character in the Masters of the Universe franchise. However, he is part of a third group of villains that arrived after Hordak called the Snake Men, who are led by King Hiss. The Snake Men are known for their serpent-like appearance and their desire to conquer Eternia. Their ranks have included many characters like Kobra Khan, Rattlor, and Tung Lashor, all of whom possess unique abilities related to snakes. Back in 1988, after the Filmation Masters of the Universe series ended, the Snake Men arrived in the MOTU mini-comics and in the action figure line. Not all of these snake-themed villain got their chance to take down He-Man, one of whom was Lord Gr'Asp, and he is now joining Mattel's Masters of the Universe Origins line and for the Walmart Collector Con event. Coming in at roughly 5" tall, Lord Gr'Asp features his deadly claw hand, signature snake shield, and a snake staff. Collectors will be able to find him and Snake Men Terroar during the Walmart Collector Con on March 15, 2024, at 10 AM EST for $17.99.

Masters of the Universe Snake Men Lord Gr'Asp

"With this MOTU Origins Lord Gr'Asp action figure, the magic of a 1980s childhood is back. Inspired by the vintage Masters of the Universe toy line, this figure of the cunning Snake Men strategist has a retro look with modern posability. He's designed at 5.5-inch scale with 16 points of articulation for sinister moves and poses with his distinctive claw arm."

This Masters of the Universe Origins 5.5-inch scale action figure of Lord Gr'Asp will take fans on a nostalgic trip back to the 1980s with his vintage look, but modern posability

An evil strategist for the Snake Men, he answered to King Hiss and led them against the Heroic Warriors

Lord Gr'Asp comes with a detachable cape, a Snake Men shield and serpent-entwined staff. A themed mini-comic provides story context

With his deadly capture claw and 16 articulated joints, he's ready for evil action moves and display poses

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!