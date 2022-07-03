Buzz Lightyear and Zurg Come to Beast Kingdom with New Mini Eggs

Not today, Zurg! The iconic Space Ranger is back, and he is ready for more adventures, thanks to Beast Kingdom. Two Mini Egg Attack figures have been unveiled coming in at roughly 3-4" tall with Buzz and Zurg from the new Disney Pixar film, Lightyear. These little guys are posed and ready for action featuring their new designs from the film. Buzz's new Alpha Suit and the updated Zurg robotic design come to life and are pocket sized and perfect for any home or office distal. The colors of each are bright, and the sculpt is great, making these two fun Mini Egg Attack collectibles perfect for any Lightyear fan. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can find them here shortly. Be sure to check some of the other Lightyear collectibles with D-Stage, Dynamic 8ction Heroes, and Mastercraft releases.

"Strap in and get ready to join Buzz Lightyear and team as they go 'To Infinity And Beyond'! Fans of Toy Story will get to see Buzz in his first ever origin story! Joining him will be his evil arch-nemesis Zurg as he plots to take over the universe. How will our mighty space ranger save the day?"

"Disney Pixar's latest soon to be classic animated movie Lightyear showcases a new, more realistic take on our beloved hero. Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is also ready to join the fun with the launch of two Mini Egg Attack (MEA) figurines of our hero Buzz, posing in his signature fighting stance, and the main villain Zurg in all his robotic glory! Detailed paint and design work are combined for the perfect mini figurines of fun! Collect both and take home a little bit of Lightyear magic today!"

Product Measurements：Approx 9.7-10.8 cm

9.7-10.8 cm Release Date: Q2, 2023(4-6) (Ship according to manufacturing schedule)