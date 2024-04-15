Posted in: Collectibles, Jakks Pacific | Tagged: Jakks Pacific, the simpsons

Call Moe's Tavern with Jakks Pacific's New The Simpsons Phone Replica

Springfield awaits as Jakks Pacific has announced a new line of collectibles from the legendary cartoon series, The Simpsons

Article Summary Discover Jakks Pacific’s The Simpsons Moe’s Tavern Phone replica with authentic prank calls.

Relive the hilarity of Bart's prank calls to Moe with two interactive modes in the phone.

Includes voice clips from favorite characters like Bart, Homer, and Moe for true fan immersion.

Collector's gem priced at $39.99, with pre-orders open for a July 2024 release date.

One of the longest jokes from The Simpsons universe is coming to life, thanks to Jakks Pacific. Over the past 34 years, The Simpsons have filled homes with fun and laughter, with some jokes or catchphrases that fans still use. One of the longest running gags in the series is between Bart Simpson and Moe's Tavern, as he constantly pranks the bar. Iconic names like I.P. Freely, Ollie Tabooger, and Oliver Klozoff have been used, tricking Moe the Bartender into saying some wild things. The Simpsons fans can now bring home all of this hilarity and more as Jakks Pacific debuts a replica of the Moe's Tavern Phone. This phone has some fun features two, with two modes being included with over ten classic prank calls from the show being used featuring voices of Bart, Homer, and of course, Moe himself. Collectors can even have the phone call you, allowing Bart to play some prank on you once you pick up. This is a fun collectible for any dedicated The Simpsons collector, and the Moe's Prank Phone is priced at $39.99, pre-orders are live and set for a July 2024 release.

The Simpsons Moe's Prank Phone

"Inspired by the iconic animated series The Simpsons, comes the officially licensed toys and collectibles by JAKKS Pacific. Immerse yourself in Springfield with The Moe's Tavern Prank Phone. The Prank Phone has two modes of play and features 10+ classic prank calls and phrases from multiple characters like Bart, Homer, and of course Moe himself. In Mode 1 – pick up the phone's receiver and when you hear the tone, just dial any 7 digits to hear random prank calls from various Simpsons episodes."

"Just make sure to dial all seven numbers or you could be in for a surprise. In Mode 2 – the Prank Phone will randomly call you and play the prank calls once you pick up. Perfect for fans and collectors, laugh along and relive Moe's frustration with some of the classic prank calls made to Moe's Tavern."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!