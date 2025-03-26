Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles

NECA Store Exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-Pack Revealed

NECA celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live action film with a new exclusive 4-pack

Article Summary Celebrate TMNT's 35th anniversary with NECA's exclusive live-action 4-pack of the iconic Turtles and Splinter.

Includes detailed figures of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, and a spirit version of Splinter.

Comes with accessories: pizza, weapons, LED campfire, marshmallows, swappable bandanas, and more.

Available for pre-order at the NECA Store for $169.99, with a special VHS-style packaging and Q4 2025 release.

In the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, Splinter plays a crucial role as both a mentor and a symbol of wisdom for the Turtles. After being captured by the Foot Clan and held hostage, he appears as a spiritual vision, or "ghost," to guide the emotionally lost Raphael and his brothers. This ghostly projection occurs while the Turtles meditate at an old farmhouse, capturing Splinter's deep connection to his sons even in captivity. NECA is celebrating the 35th anniversary of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with a brand new live-action multipack set that is exclusive to the NECA Store.

This limited edition release features figures for Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, and yes, a spirit Splinter. On top of the figures, NECA has included a nice set of accessories with plenty of pizza to share, a pizza box, weapons for each TMNT hero, swappable bandanas, an LED campfire, and roasted marshmallows. The whole Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set comes packed in VHS-style packaging and is priced at $169.99. Pre-orders are limited and currently live on the NECA Store with a Q4 2025 release.

NECA Store Exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

"Shell-a-brate the 35th anniversary of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie with this NECA Store Exclusive! After wading in a puddle of radioactive waste, four radical reptiles are transformed into New York City's greatest crime-fighting quartet! This special anniversary 5-pack features the original 1990 movie versions of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo, and the Spirit of Splinter. That's right, one of the most sought-after figures in our TMNT movie collection has finally been re-released!

Featuring 30 points of articulation, including double elbows and double knees, Splinter even has a cloth robe that'll glitter in the moonlight. Set the scene for these epic action figures with three exclusive backdrops from the film. These fully articulated 7-inch scale figures come loaded with accessories, including interchangeable hands, extra mask ties, and weapons. Plus, a spectral campfire with LED, marshmallow skewer, bag of marshmallows, Tile Game Pizza box, and pizza slices! Includes two 1.5-volt LR626 button cell batteries and comes in all-new commemorative VHS style packaging."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!