NECA Debuts New What We Do in the Shadows Toony Terrors

NECA steps into the dark as they reveal their new What We Do in the Shadows Toony Terrors 5-pack figure set

Includes fan-favorites: Nandor, Guillermo, Colin, Laszlo, Nadja, plus Baby Colin and Nadja doll.

Each non-articulated figure stands 6 inches tall with unique blister card packaging.

Pre-order now for $92.99 with an expected Q3 2025 release, a must-have for collectors.

Based on the 2014 mockumentary film by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, FX's What We Do in the Shadows debuted in 2019. This series quickly became a cult hit, following a new group of eccentric vampires with Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, the energy vampire Colin Robinson, and their familiar Guillermo. They are all currently living in Staten Island, where the goal is to control the city, but life has gotten in the way. This documentary-style series blends supernatural absurdity with the struggles of everyday life while also dealing with the chaos of being a vampire. NECA is now bringing the cast of What We Do in the Shadows to life as they unveil their latest set of Toony Terrors.

This set of 5 features all of the vampires you know and love with Nandor, Guillermo, Colin, Laszlo, and Nadja! There are even a few additional additions to this set with a Baby Colin, which features a swappable head, and a Nadja doll. All of these figures are non-articulated but will be a welcome addition to any fan of the What We Do in the Shadow TV Series. This Toony Terrors set is priced at a mighty $92.99, and pre-orders are already live with a Q3 2025 release date.

What We Do in the Shadows Toony Terrors Set of 5 Figures

"Bring the fun of Saturday morning cartoons to your horror collection with the adorable little creeps of NECA's Toony Terrors! The latest series brings even more stylized horror icons into the mix with the cast of What We Do in the Shadows. Fans of the critically acclaimed vampire comedy series will love this action figure assortment featuring Staten Island residents Nandor, Guillermo, Colin, Laszlo, and Nadja! Standing about 6 inches tall, each figure comes in its individual blister card packaging with bonus cutout backdrop."

Product Features

6-inch scale (15.24cm)

Made of plastic

Based on What We Do in the Shadows

Stylzed design

Blister packaging with cutout backdrop

Box Contents

Nandor figure

Guillermo figure

Colin figure Baby Colin figure

Laszlo figure

Nadja figure Nadja doll



