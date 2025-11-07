Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: captain america, hasbro, marvel

Captain America Marvel Legends 20th Anniversary Reissue Revealed

Hasbro is shaking up the after market as they unveil their newest Marvel Legends reissues including the Anniversary Captain America

Article Summary Hasbro announces Marvel Legends 20th Anniversary Captain America reissue for Spring 2026 release.

The updated 6-inch Captain America figure includes premium paint, articulation, and 14 iconic accessories.

Reissue price set at $39.99, making this collectible far more affordable than after-market prices.

Figure pays tribute to the original 2002 Series 1 release, perfect for Marvel Legends collectors.

Hasbro continues its mission to bridge nostalgia and accessibility by reissuing some of its most sought-after figures across multiple brands. Following the success of previous Marvel Legends figures, collectors can now look forward to the return of a true rarity. The Marvel Legends 20th Anniversary Captain America is now getting a reissue, knocking off that after-market price of almost $100 to a new $39.99 price. Cap was originally released in 2022 as part of a celebration marking two decades of the Marvel Legends line, and was released alongside Hulk, Toad, and Iron Man.

This figure reimagines Captain America's original 2002 Series 1 release with updated articulation, premium paint applications, and a wealth of accessories. The set includes a detailed shield with battle effects, alternate hands, unmaksed Steve Rogers heads, and a reversible diorama backdrop. As mentioned, this reissue is now available at a new price point of $39.99, which is a $9 difference compared to its original retail price of $31.99 from three years ago. Pre-orders are already live at Fan Channel sites, and the reissue is expected to be released in Spring 2026.

Marvel Legends Series 1 Captain America Reissue

"To celebrate the 2002 Toy Biz debut release, Marvel Legends proudly presents the 20th Anniversary Series 1, featuring Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, and Toad!"

6-INCH-SCALE COLLECTIBLE FIGURE: The Sentinel of Liberty comes to life with the 6-inch Series 1 Captain America figure, inspired by the character's appearances throughout Marvel Entertainment!

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 1 FIGURE: This 6-inch scale Series 1 Captain America figure is inspired by the original 2002 Marvel Legends Captain America figure, featuring updated articulation, deco, and accessories!

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES AND BACKDROP: The Series 1 Captain America figure comes with a whopping 14 accessories and a comics-inspired reversible backdrop for display.

MARVEL UNIVERSE IN 6-INCH SCALE: Look for other Marvel Legends Series 1 figures (each sold separately) inspired by the iconic Marvel Legends Series, including Iron Man, Hulk, and Toad! (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability)

