Beast Kingdom Debuts New Mini Egg Warner Bros. Horror Figures

Beast Kingdom is stepping into the world of horror with some new Mini Egg Attack figures from the IT to Annabelle and more

Be wary of Beast Kingdom's newest collection as they step into the realm of horror with a new set of Mini Egg Attack figures. An entire set of spooky thrills and creatures from the unknown has arrived and been brought to life from iconic horror movies from the Warner Bros. library. Five figures are on their way, starting with the majority coming from the Conjuring Universe. Annabelle kicks things off in her sealed glass case, keeping her demonic power at bay in adorable detail. Then the Crooked Man from Conjuring 2 is here, featuring an adorable and fun chibi styled horror figure that can put a crooked smile on anyone's face.

Things then get bloody as films like The Nun and Annabelle Comes Home are featured with the Nun herself and The Bloody Bride. Both of these releases feature alternate display options with a lifted veil or hiding behind a picture. The last entity from Beast Kingdom's WB horror series takes fans to Derry as Pennywise is back. This dancing clown from the updated remake of IT is ready to take on the Loser Club once again and is showing off his sweet skills. Collectors of horror will be able to bring these little bite-size 3" figures in Q4 2024, and pre-orders will arrive soon online with Beast Kingdom.

Embrace Evil with Mini Egg Attack WB Horror Series

"Prepare for a fright as you dive into Beast Kingdom's new line of 3-inch mini figurines inspired by Horror Movies from the world of Warner Bros! These adorable chibi-style mini wonders capture the essence of each terrifying character while faithfully recreating iconic scenes from the film. Embark on your journey by locating "Annabelle," trapped in a display case, while the "Nun" stealthily emerges from a wall. "Pennywise," who enjoys a dance, is ready to send shivers down the spines of children, while the "Crooked Man" forcefully breaks through a door in pursuit of its prey."

"Finally, the "Bloody Bride," with her murderous eyes, looks as frightening as ever. Some of these figurines even include movable parts and utilize translucent materials with micro-illumination effects for fans to enjoy. These cute yet eerie horror movie figurines are here to add a touch of fright to your desk, so be sure to collect the entire set, available exclusively from an official Beast Kingdom outlet."

