Captain America Rallies the Avengers with New PCS Collectibles Statue

Captain America is ready to take on Ultron's army all by himself if needed as PCS Collectibles debuts their next statue. This version of Cap comes to us featuring the First Avenger's appearance in the mobile RPG video game Marvel's Future Revolution. A new suit is featured here with elements from the film, comics, and games making some very new yet old, bringing that Star-Spangled color to the battlefield. Captain America will stand at 15" tall with his iconic shield raised in the air with an army of robot parts at his feet. PCS Collectibles loaded this statue will an excellent set of detail and color to make this collectible stand out in any collection. I am sure more statues of Marvel heroes and villains will be coming soon from Future Revolution to accompany Cap. Until then, collectors can find the 1/6 scale Captain America statue from PCS Collectibles for $505. He is set to release in May 2023, and pre-orders (with payment plans) are already live and located here.

"After all these years, this part never gets old." Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Captain America 1:6 Scale Statue, a dynamic Marvel collectible ready to fight his way to your shelf. The fully sculpted Captain America Statue measures 15" tall as the Star-Spangled Avenger, clad in his signature red, white, and blue attire, defends a city from a horde of evil robots. Using his circular shield, Steve Rogers delivers a crushing blow to his enemy while standing on a pile of defeated drones. From his determined expression to his strong stance over that metallic rubble, Captain America proves he is undoubtedly one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes."

"Inspired by Captain America's appearance in the open-world action RPG MARVEL Future Revolution, this video game collectible is perfect for fans of Marvel gaming. Collect this statue alongside other Marvel collectible figures by Premium Collectibles Studio to assemble the ultimate superhero display. Defend your collection when you bring home the Captain America 1:6 Scale Statue by Premium Collectibles Studio today!"