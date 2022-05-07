Carl and Ellie from Pixar's Up Receive Beast Kingdom Exclusive Statue

Bring home the loving magic of Disney and Pixar's Up with Beast Kingdom's newest release. Carl and Ellie are back as Beast Kingdom captures the loving couple in their younger years. Coming in at roughly 3" tall, Carl and Ellie are depicted in their chairs reading their favorite books. Both Mini Egg Attack statues are beautifully crafted with immense detail and color. Everything about this Mini Egg set is fantastic, with a style that fits the aesthetic of Up's animation perfectly.

Beast Kingdom states this set of figures is a love letter to fans, and it absolutely is. I would love to see more of these Up Carl and Ellie moments captured in Mini Egg Attack form showing the two love birds throughout the years. Any Up fan will love to have this piece in their collection, home, or office and it will easily bring a smile to your face every time you see them. This set of collectibles will be a 2022 Beast Kingdom Exclusive and will be found located here. Price and pre-order information are unknown at this time but the Up Ellie and Carl set are expected to release in Q1 2023.

"Beast Kingdom's classic 3-inch MEA (Mini Egg Attack) is back with a heartfelt limited release of the movie UP's Carl and Ellie! Following the entire life of the happy couple, Carl and Ellie are soulmates that grow together from their childhood, get married, and stick together through the most bittersweet moments. The mini-egg attack focuses on their younger years as they hold hands and read books together in the wonderfully warm home. A detailed 3D depiction of the memorable scene, this MEA is a love letter to fans of the classic Pixar movie, make sure to collect yours today!"

Product Measurements：Approx 9.3 cm

Release Date: Q1, 2023 (1-3)

(Ship according to manufacturing schedule)

.