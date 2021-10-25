Catch Pokemon in Style with Dusk Ball Replica From The Wand Company

The Wand Company is back once again with another team-up with Sideshow Collectibles for another Pokemon Pokeball replica. We have seen quite a bit of these die-cast electronic replicas with the standard red and white Pokeball, Great Ball, Ultra Ball, and now with the Dusk Ball. The Dusk Ball is best used to capture Pokemon at night or in a cave, giving Trainers an extra boost to capture that wild pocket monster. The replica features a highly accurate display replica that features an electronic element with a multi-colored light with iconic Pokemon catching illumination sequence. Proximity-sensing technology is also used as the light glows brighter or lower depending on how near you are to the replica. This beautifully crafted Dusk Pokeball is a necessary addition to any collection and is priced at $100. Set to release between December 2021 – February 2022, trainers can pre-order one right here.

"Sideshow and The Wand Company are proud to present the Dusk Ball Replica. The Wand Company's range of die-cast Poké Ball Replicas are the first officially licensed premium collectible replicas for Pokémon fans. This premium quality, highly accurate Dusk Ball replica is made with an engineered metal shell, has a deeply colored surface that is sensitive to touch and proximity, and features a brightly illuminated button and lift-to-display illuminated presentation case. This Dusk Ball promises to be a beautiful addition to any Pokémon collection! Ideal for collectors, the replica comes with a presentation case – authenticated by a uniquely numbered hologram – and a polished stainless-steel ring, so that you can display your Poké Ball however you want. Enjoy multi-colored lights glowing under the Dusk Ball when you open the case; control them by touching the case's metal plaque."

The Dusk Ball Replica features:

Matte black presetation display case with polished Poké Ball icon on the lid

Highly polished stainless steel display ring

Highly accurate, electronic, display-grade replica with a finely detailed metal shell and a premium painted finish

Beautifully brought to life with proximity-sensing technology

Motion sensor activated multicolor button that changes light color or starts a Pokémon-catching illumination sequence

Opening presentation case lifts Poké Ball for display

Uniquely-numbered collectible

Officially licensed by The Pokémon Company International