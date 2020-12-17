Catwoman Gets New Batman Returns Statue from Iron Studios

Iron Studios is taking the fans back to 1992 with their new Batman Returns 1/10 scale statue. Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman is back once again with her new, beautifully designed 7.8-inch tall statue. There's a version of Selina Kyle that is much different from the iconic Batman ally from DC Comics. Even her costume is quite unique to the Tim Burton film, and Iron Studios captures that design quite beautifully. With the latex and stitched up design, this unique Catwoman costume comes to life right before fans your eyes. She has posed on Gotham City styled base with a black cat sitting on the steps beside her, which is quite common for most Catwoman statues out there. The detail and the sculpt for this statue is very well done and well please many fans of Michelle Pfeiffer's version of Catwoman.

There have been a lot of collectibles based on older Batman films lately. These iconic films are beloved by many Batman fans, and are always nice to see such a highly detailed blast from the past collectible. Batman Returns fans will have no problem wanting to add this Catwoman Art Scale statue to their growing DC collection, and fans can find pre-orders located here. She will be priced at $129.99 and is such a release in December 2021.

"Wielding her whip, the mysterious black masked figure, dressed in a uniform all sewn on sticky vinyl scraps, shows her metallic claws at the tips of her left hand fingers defiantly, supported on a base inspired by the historic and cold buildings of the gloomy Gotham City, with a black cat sitting on the steps of a stair beside her, posing as her mascot and ally. She is Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman, masterfully played by Michelle Pfeiffer in the classic film "Batman Returns" (1992) directed by Tim Burton, and thus presented in one more collectible figure from Iron Studios, in the "Catwoman Statue – Batman Returns – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios ".

"In the film, once a beautiful but lonely and frustrated secretary, when she discovers the plans for a plot by her boss, a tycoon named Max Shreck, to drain Gotham's energy, Selina is pushed out of a window by Shreck to silence her, but the fall is cushioned by several awnings. Awakened by several cats after passing out in the fall and having a concussion, she suffers a psychotic breakdown and ends up creating her costume and assuming the identity of the feline villain."