Chainsaw Man's Makima Joins Kotobukiya's ARTFX J Statue Series The world of the new hit anime series Chainsaw Man continues to come to life as Kotobukiya unveils their newest ARTFX J statue with Makima

As the world of the hit anime series Chainsaw Man gets bigger, more collectibles are starting to arrive. It looks like another member of the Public Safety Special Division 4 has arrived as the leader Makima comes to life. This mysterious character is probably one of the deadliest members of the team with some crazy devil abilities. We have seen her resurrect from the dead and have the power to kill anyone with just their name and a sacrifice. Kotobukiya brings the haunting beauty of Makima to life with their Chainsaw Man ArtFX J line with great detail, craftmanship, and style.

Makima will now join Denji as the second ArtFX J Chainsaw Man 1/8 statue in the line. She is positioned on a battle-torn display base as she is wearing her signature suit. This is a very simplistic statue for any anime fan, but it is the character that really will capture Chainsaw Man fan's collections. Makima will make an excellent addition to any home or office, and she is priced at $149.99, set for an August 2023 release, and up for pre-order here. Collectors can also snag up the Chainsaw Man statue Denji right here as well for $189.99 with a July 2023 release.

Build the Public Safety Special Division 4 with Kotobukiya

"Makima, the leader of Public Safety Special Division 4 from the anime CHAINSAW MAN, comes to life in 1/8 scale! While her appearance is calm as she looks this way, her mysterious expression is both gentle and terrifying, making this piece a must-see for fans. Careful attention has been paid to details like the perfectly fitting uniform that she stylishly wears, down to the movement in her delicate braid, which brings an impressive finish to the sculpt. Enjoy Makima, breathtaking from every angle, together with Chainsaw Man and Power by adding her to your collection today!"