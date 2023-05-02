Child's Play Comes to Monster High with Mattel's Newest Collaboration A new horror doll collaboration has arrived from Mattel as iconic Child’s Play character are ready for high school

Monster High has always been an interesting line of dolls removing the bright and sparkly colors and adding something darker. As time has passed, horror fans have started to really enjoy Mattel's line of dolls. While the series has seen a reboot, it is not the same, but Mattel keeps the old line alive with some impressive horror movie collaborations. We have seen quite a bit of these in the past with Pennywise from It, Greta from Gremlins II, Beetlejuice and Lydia from Beetlejuice, and more. The latest collab comes from the horror classic Child's Play as class is in session for Chucky and Tiffany.

This deadly duo is slaying the day and is ready for Monster High with this reimagined set. Inspired by their looks from Child's Play, Chucky wears her Good Guts outfit with Tiffany in her punk rock design. Each doll's hands 10" tall and comes with themed accessories and a nicely detailed package. The Monster High Skullector Child's Play Chucky and Tiffany 2-Pack are priced at $90 and can be found here.

Monster High Skullector Chucky & Tiffany Dolls Are Here

"35 years ago, we were introduced to Chucky, the doll of our nightmares. Now we're celebrating this horror icon with a limited-edition Monster High Skullector set featuring Chucky and Tiffany. These two killer dolls are brought back to life with their signature fashion and fun details for fans to discover."

Monster High® Skullector™ Chucky & Tiffany Dolls

Two dolls featuring face sculpts and details from the movies

Chucky is sporting the iconic striped sweater, Good Guys overalls, and red hair with a mini knife hair clip

Tiffany is wearing her black leatherette jacket and heart splattered dress that goes perfectly with her signature platinum blonde hair

Each doll stands 10 inches tall and comes with character-specific accessories

Premium displayable packaging

Comes with Certificate of Authenticity and two (2) doll stands. Dolls cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary. ©2023 Mattel. TM & © Universal Studios