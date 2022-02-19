Marvel Comics Throg is Worthy with Beast Kingdom's Newest Statue

One memorable moment in Thor adventures from Marvel Comics is when Loki turns the God of Thunder into a frog. This hilarious moment gave comics fans the first debut of Throg, who has stayed in the coming ever since. Beast Kingdom has revealed their newest Marvel Comics D-Stage statue with Throg battling a might crocodile in a beautiful swamp base. Capturing his signature costume with Mjolnir in hand, this 6.7 inch statue is loaded with color that fans can really appreciate. Pre-orders are not live for Beast Kingdom's Marvel Comics Throg D-Stage statue just yet but collectors will be able to find him here when live. Be sure to check out any of the other impressive D-Stage and MAster Craft statues that Beast Kingdom has to offer.

"Marvels long and illustrious history of superheroes often surprises fans with weird and outlashes comic characters! First seen in 1896's 'Thor #364', a special chapter surprised fans when Thor's younger brother Loki casts a spell on the mighty God Of Thunder turning him into a cute frog, opening a new wonderous journey for the miniature hero!

Released under the D-Stage, 'Staging Your Dream' collection from Beast Kingdom, the 'Throg' Diorama is a fun and humorous recreation of the mini Frog-Thor in the midst of a battle with a large crocodile! Sporting his signature cape, costume and mighty Mjolnir hammer, only in tiny form and worn by a frog, the battle itself looks anything but mini. Epic in scope with waves splashing amongst the dense forest trees and carefully recreated in three dimensional form, this is a diorama fit for any Throg fan!"

Product Measurements: Approx 17.2cm

Release Date: Q4, 2022 (10-12)

(Ship according to manufacturing schedule)