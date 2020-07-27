Beast Kingdom Celebrates StarCraft II 10th Anniversary with D-Stage

Beast Kingdom and Blizzard have teamed up for the 10th Anniversary of the iconic game StarCraft II. Two of the most popular characters from the series come to life with new D-Stage statues, Jim Raynor and Sarah Louise "Kerrigan". Each StarCraft II statue is highly detailed and stands roughly 7" tall. Each character is posed in a beautiful dynamic pose and is packed with color. Bring home your love of StarCraft II with these two kickass statues featuring two fan-favorite characters.

Both of these designs are quite remarkable and will be a great addition to any gamers set up. The detail and design put int these pieces will make any fan happy. Both characters are iconic parts of the game and for celebrating 10 years they are the perfect two for the occasion. The Beast Kingdom StarCraft II Jim Raynor and Zerg Queen D-Stage collectibles are set to release between October and December 2020. Pre-orders for these pieces are not known just yet but fans and collectors will be all to find them located here when they are live. These are an excellent way to show off the greatness of StarCraft II on such a memorable occasion and fans will not want to miss out.

"StarCraft II', the seminal real-time strategy game launched and produced by Blizzard Entertainment is a tale of power grabbing and the struggles between three unique and powerful races: The Humanoid 'Terran', hailing from Earth, The technologically advanced species: 'Protoss' and the super-species of assimilated lifeforms: 'Zerg'! With prophecies, warfare and galactic domination galore, 'StarCraft II' has become arguably one of the most popular Real-Time Strategy games of all time! Celebrating its tenth anniversary, Beast Kingdom has teamed up with Blizzard to launch the D-Stage, 'Staging Your Dreams' selection of classic 'Starcraft II' characters: 'Jim Raynor' and Sarah Louise 'Kerrigan'. Figures of a pair of seasoned warriors fit for any fans' desk!"

"Representing Earth, the human 'Jim Raynor' is a former Terran marshal turned rebel! A resourceful individual, he became one of the leading characters in the Starcraft saga. Brandishing a Marine Corps CMC armored power suit and carrying his trusted sniper rifle, Jim is ready for war! The D-Stage 'Jim Raynor' features a battle damaged design with a fierce Jim standing atop a slain Zerg, the ultimate warrior out on a conquest of a lifetime!"

"The cruel and ferocious 'Kerrigan', the self-styled 'Queen of Blades', set off originally as a psychic Terran, but upon her capture by the Zerg, she was infested and became known as the 'Zerg Queen' and leader of the swarm. Intent on universe level domination, 'Kerrigan' and the Zerg at large rely on biological weaponry for their conquests. The D-Sage 'Kerrigan' showcases all the 'organic' stylings the character is famous for. Standing atop a hatched Zerg cocoon, 'Kerrigan' retains only the human face and body, whilst the hair, tentacles and coloring recreates an accurate depiction of the hybrid creature 'Kerrigan' has become."

The design of two of the most popular characters from the 'Starcraft II' saga is accurately recreated using the finest tooling techniques. Showcasing the different characteristics of not only the characters themselves, but also the races they belong to, each figure stands at 18cm in height, a perfect depiction for fans of the gaming series.