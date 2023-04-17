Christopher Lee Returns as Dracula with New Horror of Dracula Figure Infinite Statue and Kaustic Plastik have revealed their latest figure as the deadly Dracula comes to life from the classic 1958 film

The King of the Vampires is back as Infinite Statue and Kaustic Plastik's continues their line of horror figures. Their latest releases come from the iconic Hammer Films masterpiece Horror of Dracula from 1958, starring the one and only Christopher Lee. Before he was Saruman or Count Dooku, he was the one and only Dracula and Infinite Statue gracefully brings him to life like never before. Impressive likeness, fabric clothes, and plenty of swappable parts are featured with him. A magnetic display base, the bloody head sculpt, and candelabra are all included, allowing for some sinister poses. Collectors can bring home this Deluxe Dracula for $299.99 with pre-orders live here and a Q4 2023 release. A Van Helsing figure will also be released alongside this vampire king, so be sure to keep a look out for him as well.

The Horror of Dracula Comes to Life Once Again

"Infinite Statue and Kaustic Plastik's line dedicated to horror cinema and its characters continues with a great classic from Hammer Films, 'Horror of Dracula' (1958) starring Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing. From 'Horror of Dracula', considered one of the best gothic-horror films of all time, the hyper-realistic action figures of Count Dracula, Christopher Lee, and the Vampire Hunter, Peter Cushing, are reinterpreted, in 1/6 scale, by Infinite and Kaustic's artistic team, with impeccable life-like details and fabric clothes inspired by the scenes of the film. Many accessories are also included. From the terrifying scenes of 'Horror of Dracula', the action figures of Dracula, and Van Helsing come back from the darkness for all Hammer fans and Horror collectors."

Christopher Lee as Dracula – Deluxe Edition Features:

2 Lifelike Handpainted Headsculpts (1958 Likeness)

1 Fully Articulated Body

8 Interchangeable Hands (No Wrist Pegs)

1 Black Jacket With Working Buttons And Eyelets

1 Black Gilet

1 Pair Of Black Pants

1 White Shirt

1 Black Tie

1 Pair Of Black Boots (Magnetic)

1 Black Cape

1 Candelabra

1 Magnetic Stand