Cobra Kai Comes to Build-A-Bear Workshop with New Bear Bundles

Build-A-Bear Workshop has done a lot of collaborations lately, and the newest one strikes fast and hard. The hit series Cobra Kai comes to bear form as two new bear bundles have arrived exclusively online. Whether you are Team Cobra Kai or Team Miyago-Do, both teams are supported here with a new furry friend design. Both bears will feature their retrospective karate outfit with the bear featuring a fun Cobra Kai inspired print on the paw and ears. It is designs like this that really make Build-A-Bear continue to stand out, and these will be perfect gifts for any The Karate Kid fans new and old. Both Cobra Kai Bear Bundles are online exclusives only with them both already live at Build-A-Bear workshop for $47.99 with Team LaRusso here and Team Johnny here. Strike First. Strike Hard.

"Awaken the snake within you with Cobra Kai Bear! This action-packed bear brings the Miyagi-Do magic with its white karate uniform and matching headband. The brown bear has a fun Cobra Kai-inspired print on its ears and paw pads. It's the perfect gift or collector's item for any The Karate Kid fan loyal to Miyagi-Do Karate! This item cannot be purchased unstuffed, nor can stuffing adjustments be made. A scent or sound cannot be placed inside this furry friend."

"Strike first and strike hard with Cobra Kai Bear! Now you can give it your all with the action-packed Cobra Kai Bear by your side. This dark brown bear displays its dojo pride with its black and yellow costume and karate headband included. Trust your Sensei on this one—any The Karate Kid fan needs this awesome bear in their collection! This item cannot be purchased unstuffed, nor can stuffing adjustments be made. A scent or sound cannot be placed inside this furry friend."