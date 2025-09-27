Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: g.i. joe, iron studios

Cobra Rises with Iron Studios New G.I. Joe Baroness 1/10 Statue

Iron Studios is back with some brand new Art Scale statues including the arrival of the evil Baroness from G.I. Joe

Article Summary Baroness, Cobra's top villainess, arrives in a stunning new 1/10 art scale statue from Iron Studios.

The statue features Baroness in her classic black outfit, armed and ready for battle alongside a viper.

Packed with detail, this collectible captures the G.I. Joe icon's ruthless beauty and sharp intellect.

Pre-orders are open now for $199.99, with a release scheduled for June 2026 from Iron Studios.

The Baroness, real name Anastasia Cisarovna, is a key villain in the G.I. Joe universe and one of Cobra's top operatives. She debuted in the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero comic series by Marvel back in 1982 and quickly became a fan favorite in the TV series and to line. Born into European aristocracy, the Baroness grew disillusioned with global politics and turned to extremism, aligning with Cobra. As Cobra's intelligence director and a deadly field operative, she is known for her tactical mind, espionage skills, and ruthless efficiency, making her a deadly threat to the Joes.

Iron Studios is now bringing the lethal nature of the Baroness to life with their new G.I. Joe 1/10 Art Scale statue that stands 8.7" tall. She is depicted in her iconic black leather outfit with flowing black hair, glasses, and weapons in her hands. This statue is highly detailed, capturing the deadly beauty of the Baroness along with a viper by her side, so Joes will surely want to keep their distance. Pre-orders for Iron Studios' newest G.I. Joe 1/10 statue are already live for $199.99 on the Iron Online Store with a June 2026 release date.

Baroness – G.I Joe – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios

