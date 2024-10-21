Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Collect the Kids from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew with New Hasbro Figures

Step into a galaxy far, far with Hasbro as they have debuted a new set of Star Wars collectibles during New York Comic Con

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is a few months away and is the next live-action series to arrive on Disney+. The series will follow the story of four kids who must now find their way home after getting lost in the massive Car Wars galaxy. This series gives some Stranger Things in space vibes, which is a nice sign and will be a fun addition to the Star Wars universe. The cast has already been revealed, showing off the four kids who are about to have an adventure like no other. Hasbro has unveiled that they will be bringing the Skeleton Crew to The Black Series with a whole set of new figures.

Say hello to Neel, Fern, KB, and Wim, which will feature two humans, a kid with possible cybernetics, and Neel and Ortolan. Star Wars fans might recognize another popular Ortolan from Return of the Jedi, with the famous musician Max Rebo. These figures are nicely crafted and packed with accessories with back packs, radios, and even more tools they need to survive in this dangerous galaxy. Pre-orders for the new Skeleton Crew The Black Series figures are not live just yet, but pre-orders will arrive soon on Hasbro Pulse. Be on the lookout for more Skeleton Crew figures as well like the mystery force user Jod Na Nawood, also coming soon.

STAR WARS: TBS SKELETON CREW – WIM, FERN, NEEL & KB

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange, dangerous galaxy – and finding their way home will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy. This action figure is inspired by the Wim, Fern, Neel, and KB characters in the STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW live-action series on Disney+."

"With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. Look for more STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES action figures to build your own galaxy on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability). Item is not available for pre-order at this time."

