Combaticon Brawl Picks A Fight with New Hasbro Transformers Release

Hasbro attended MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new assortment of collectibles including new Transformers releases

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Transformers figures at MCM London, including Combaticon Brawl and Blast Off.

Combaticon Brawl stands 5.5 inches and converts into a green tank in 23 steps for dynamic play.

Brawl features classic design, multiple accessories, and articulation for display or action scenes.

Pre-orders are live now for $42.99, with Transformers Blast Off set for a February 2026 release.

Hasbro was at MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new slew of Transformers figures that are on the way. Most of these figures have already arrived for pre-order, including a new member of the Combaticons. Brawl is ready to rock and roll as the Combaticons' heavy assault specialist, who was first introduced in the 1986 Transformers toyline, followed by the hit animated series. Brawl transforms into a powerful green tank, which helps to capture his more brute force attitude and aggressive nature. Brawl's firepower and durability make him an essential member of the Combaticons, and a necessary one as they merge into the mighty Bruticus.

This Deception is now back and ready for action with a brand new Transformers Age of the Primes figure standing at 5.5" tall. Brawl converts into his tank mode in just 23 steps and will come with three additional accessories, including tank parts and a blaster. Hasbro will also be releasing Transformers Combaticon Blast Off alongside him with a February 2026 release. Pre-orders are already live online for a mighty $42.99, so get yours while you can. Rollout!

Transformers Age of the Primes Combaticon Brawl

"The 5.5-inch (14 cm) Voyager Class figure converts from robot action figure to tank mode in 23 steps, and can be combined with other Combaticon figures (each sold separately, subject to availability) to make Bruticus."

AGE OF THE PRIMES COMBATICON BRAWL: This Transformers Combaticon Brawl figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND TANK MODE: This toy figure converts between modes in 23 steps

ARTICULATED FOR PLAY AND DISPLAY: Age of the Primes figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses or action-packed play

PART OF THE AGE OF THE PRIMES COLLECTION: Everything in the Transformers universe can be traced back to the original bots

GIFT TRANSFORMERS COLLECTIBLES: Transformers action figures make a great gift for boys and girls 8 and up or anyone who collects toys

