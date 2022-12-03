Continue the Reign of Mighty Mechagodzilla with Tamashii Nations

It is time to take a trip back to 2002 as Tamashii Nations is back with their latest Godzilla figure. Coming to life out of the film, Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla , the Type-3 Kiryu has arrived. Debuting as part of their Soul of Chogokin line, Godzilla fans can unleash the might of MechaGodzilla once agai. This Multi-Purpose-Fighting System comes in at 9″ tall, capturing its metallic design nicely with added die-cast elements. Unlike its original space alien roots, this version is a mech suit designed to take on the King of the Monsters. Tamashii Nation has included a nice set of accessories like swappable eyes, the Type-0 Railguns, two Master Blades, and even some interchangeable battle-damaged parts. MechaGodzilla features LEDs bringing this monster to life right before fans eyes, and this figure will come in at roughly $250. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can find all things Tamashii Nations here, and the Type-3 Kiryu is set for a May 2023 release.

The 2002 Type-3 Kiryu Deploys with Tamashii Nations

"The mighty Type-3 Kiryu from the 2002 film "Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla" joins the Soul of Chogokin series! Overseen by mechanical designer Shinji Nishikawa, based on a through investigation of all available reference materials, it features faithful proportions and even an illuminating chest and head to put you right in the midst of the action! The chest changes colors to replicate the Absolute Zero attack, and the backpack unit is detachable. The stand is designed to resemble a hangar, and optional damage parts let you replicate your favorite scenes!"

Contents:

Main body

Two replacement eye parts

Back unit

Type 0 railgun left and right

Replacement Maser Blade x 2

Replacement damage reproduction parts (chest, right arm)

Akane Ieshiro Minifigure

Stand

Post for back unit

Various suspension joints

LR41 x 5 (with test battery)