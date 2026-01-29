Cosmic Legions Science Officer Upgrade Cosmic Character Pack Arrives

Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: ,

  • Four Horsemen Studios releases new Cosmic Legions Science Officer Upgrade Character Pack for collectors.
  • Pack includes 2 new head sculpts, 2 swappable hands, and a pair of interchangeable feet for figures.
  • Designed to match the T.U.5.C.C. Science Officer, but compatible with most Cosmic and Mythic Legions toys.
  • Pre-orders available now for $13.99, with additional Cosmic Character Packs launching in Q3 2026.

Nothing is stopping Four Horsemen Studios, as they have even more Cosmic Legions Character Packs coming soon. Cosmic Legions is a premium sci-fi action figure line from the same designers behind Mythic Legions. This line focuses on an original space-fantasy universe that is filled with alien species, factions, and plenty of lore to go around. The figures are typically 6–7" scale, are highly articulated, and designed with a modular system, allowing heads, hands, armor, and accessories can be swapped between characters. 

With a system like this, Four Horsemen has crafted up some new upgrade packs for their figures, including one for Soldiers of the T.U.5.C.C. Science Officer. Each part is paint-matched to specifically work with the T.U.5.C.C. Science Officer Cosmic Legions figure. Two new head sculpts, two swappable hands, and a pair of interchangeable feet are included. Whether your previous figure was damaged or you just need new ranks for your T.U.5.C.C. Science Officer team, then look no further. Pre-orders are already live for $13.99 with a Q3 2026 release date, along with a few other Cosmic Character Packs that fans will surely want to check out.

Cosmic Legions: Soldiers of the T.U.5.C.C. Science Officer Upgrade

"It's time for an upgrade! Four Horsemen is excited to bring a new wave of Cosmic Character Packs to upgrade and showcase your favorite Cosmic Legions and Mythic Legions figures! The Science Officer Upgrade "Cosmic Character Pack" set includes 2 alternate heads, 2 pairs of interchangeable hands and a pair of interchangeable feet! While these accessories can be used with a variety of Cosmic and Mythic Legions figures, they were specifically painted to work with the T.U.5.C.C. Science Officer figure from Cosmic Legions."

Product Features

  • 6-inch scale (15.24cm)
  • Made of plastic
  • Compatible with most Mythic and Cosmic brand figures
  • Designed specifically to match the T.U.5.C.C. Science Officer figure

Box Contents

  • 2 Alternate head sculpts
    • Helmeted head
    • Alien head
  • 2 Pairs of interchangeable hands
  • Pair of interchangeable feet

