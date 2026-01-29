Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: cosmic legions, four horsemen

Cosmic Legions Science Officer Upgrade Cosmic Character Pack Arrives

Enhance and update your Cosmic Legions collection with some brand new Upgrade Cosmic Character Pack from Four Horsemen

Pack includes 2 new head sculpts, 2 swappable hands, and a pair of interchangeable feet for figures.

Designed to match the T.U.5.C.C. Science Officer, but compatible with most Cosmic and Mythic Legions toys.

Pre-orders available now for $13.99, with additional Cosmic Character Packs launching in Q3 2026.

Nothing is stopping Four Horsemen Studios, as they have even more Cosmic Legions Character Packs coming soon. Cosmic Legions is a premium sci-fi action figure line from the same designers behind Mythic Legions. This line focuses on an original space-fantasy universe that is filled with alien species, factions, and plenty of lore to go around. The figures are typically 6–7" scale, are highly articulated, and designed with a modular system, allowing heads, hands, armor, and accessories can be swapped between characters.

With a system like this, Four Horsemen has crafted up some new upgrade packs for their figures, including one for Soldiers of the T.U.5.C.C. Science Officer. Each part is paint-matched to specifically work with the T.U.5.C.C. Science Officer Cosmic Legions figure. Two new head sculpts, two swappable hands, and a pair of interchangeable feet are included. Whether your previous figure was damaged or you just need new ranks for your T.U.5.C.C. Science Officer team, then look no further. Pre-orders are already live for $13.99 with a Q3 2026 release date, along with a few other Cosmic Character Packs that fans will surely want to check out.

Cosmic Legions: Soldiers of the T.U.5.C.C. Science Officer Upgrade

"It's time for an upgrade! Four Horsemen is excited to bring a new wave of Cosmic Character Packs to upgrade and showcase your favorite Cosmic Legions and Mythic Legions figures! The Science Officer Upgrade "Cosmic Character Pack" set includes 2 alternate heads, 2 pairs of interchangeable hands and a pair of interchangeable feet! While these accessories can be used with a variety of Cosmic and Mythic Legions figures, they were specifically painted to work with the T.U.5.C.C. Science Officer figure from Cosmic Legions."

Product Features

6-inch scale (15.24cm)

Made of plastic

Compatible with most Mythic and Cosmic brand figures

Designed specifically to match the T.U.5.C.C. Science Officer figure

Box Contents

2 Alternate head sculpts Helmeted head Alien head

2 Pairs of interchangeable hands

Pair of interchangeable feet

