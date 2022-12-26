Count Dooku Arrives at shopDisney with New Star Wars Legacy Saber

The dark side of the force rises with Disney as they are back with another Legacy Lightsaber. Coming right from the hit Star Wars park Galaxy's Edge, more Park Exclusive legacy lightsabers have arrived. This time, Darth Tyranus has arrived with the new Count Dooku hilt captured in all of its glory from the Star Wars prequel films. No blade is included, but his signature curved hilt is beautifully crafted here. Each of these lightsabers is placed in a special case to protect this beauty for your collection. No blade is included, but lights and sounds are featured here when attached, bringing the magic of the film to life. If you are not going to Galaxy's Edge anytime soon, then Star Wars fans can snag one up here for $159.99.

Become Darth Tyranus with Disney's Latest Legacy Lightsaber

"Turning away from the light to join the dark side, Count Dooku became the notorious Darth Tyranus. He carried with him his distinctly shaped hilt but instead of wielding the glowing blue blade of the Jedi it took on the red blade of the Sith. Now you can take hold of the detailed recreation of the iconic Tyranus Lightsaber hilt from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney Worldand Disneyland. Fit this collectible hilt with a Lightsaber blade (sold separately) and hear film-realistic sounds as you wield the stuff of legend. When you are not channeling one of the great powers of the galaxies, you can store it in the special lined box."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Symbol of the Sith on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade in red, sold separately

Battery case in handle

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland