Jim Carrey's Riddler Lives on with McFarlane Toys Batman Forever Wave

Step into the cinematic DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as the legendary film Batman Forever is getting its own wave of figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a Riddler figure from Batman Forever with vivid detail.

The figure is part of a Batman Forever wave including Batman, Robin, and Two-Face.

Each figure in the wave will have a $24.99 price tag and a July 2024 release date.

Action figures are available for pre-order and feature up to 22 moving parts.

The enigmatic Riddler, as played by Jim Carrey in Batman Forever, is now getting a striking new action figure from McFarlane Toys. This figure captures the chaotic and flamboyant nature of the character, complete with his full-body green suit adorned with question marks and his signature cane. The Riddler aims to steal the brain power of the citizens of Gotham with this latest invention, and this fully articulated release will help him do just that. The intricate detailing and vibrant colors perfectly capture the wacky portrayal of this figure, and McFarlane Toys has outdone itself with a release like this. This is a fantastic tribute to one of Batman's most puzzling adversaries, and he will also feature a Nightmare Bat Build-A-Figure to help bring some of Bruce Wayne's nightmares to life. Riddler will join Robin, Batman, and Two-Face for this Batman Forever wave, with each getting a $24.99 price tag and a July 2024 release. Collectors can find pre-orders that are already live online and selling out fast on Fan Channel sites, GameStop, and McFarlane Toys Store.

Steal the Brains of Gotham with Riddler and McFarlane Toys

"BATMAN faces off against two foes: the schizophrenic, horribly-scarred former District Attorney HARVEY DENT, aka TWO-FACE, and THE RIDDLER, a disgruntled ex-WAYNE ENTERPRISES inventor seeking revenge against his former employer by unleashing his brain-sucking weapon on GOTHAM CITY'S residents. As the CAPED CRUSADER also deals with tortured memories of his parents' murder, he has a new romance with psychologist CHASE MERIDIAN."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the theatrical blockbuster BATMAN FOREVER.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the Batman Forever Build-a line will assemble the NIGHTMARE BAT.

Accessories include 2 extra hands, cane, Riddler bat, and display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

