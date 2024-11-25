Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: pcs, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Cowabunga Dudes! Mikey Shreds with PCS New 1:3 Scale TMNT Statue

Step into the sewers with PCS as they unveil their latest 1:3 scale Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with the tubular Michelangelo

Article Summary Explore PCS's new 1:3 Michelangelo TMNT statue, a 26.5" tall collector's dream unveiled now.

Get both Standard & Deluxe Editions, limited to 500 and 350 pieces, respectively.

Deluxe Edition offers swappable parts: a pizza hand, pizza box, and headphones.

Priced at $1,505, these statues are set for October 2025 release, with pre-orders live now.

Cowabunga Dudes! PCS is back with a radical new addition to their mighty Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles statue collection. Michelangelo, often nicknamed Mikey, is known for his carefree, fun-loving personality and signature orange bandana. He is now shredding through the sewer with a brand new 1:3 scale statue that comes in at a whopping 26.5" tall. Two versions of the statue will be offered, a Standard and a Deluxe Version, which are both highly detailed and packed with some tubular detail. The Standard is limited to only 500 pieces and features the skateboarding member of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with nunchucks in hand.

Taking down some Mousers, Mikey is having a blast here, and so is PCS with all of the impressive detail. The Deluxe Edition is limited to 350 pieces and gives this TMNT member some swappable parts with a pizza hand, a pizza box, and headphones. Serve up some pepperoni justice with this radical statue that is not cheap, with a $1,505 price tag, and is set for an October 2025 release. Pre-orders are already live with Sideshow Collectibles, and payment plans are offered.

TMNT Legends 1:3 Scale Michelangelo

"Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Michelangelo 1:3 Scale Statue, the last of the four brothers to make his way into the TMNT Legends 1:3 Scale Statue collection. Designed by the Kucharek Bros., this line was inspired by the many iconic appearances of the Ninja Turtles over the last 35 years. The Michelangelo 1:3 scale statue measures 26.5" tall and nearly 19" wide as this fun-loving turtle whirls his nunchucks while carving through the NYC sewer system on his skateboard."

"The Michelangelo statue is carefully crafted to showcase a stylized mixture between his more realistic and comic styled depictions. With detailed paint work and design, you can see each scale on his body, every cut of his shell, and his battle-hardened physique from his many clashes with the TMNT rogues' gallery alongside his brothers Leonardo, Raphael, and Donatello."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!