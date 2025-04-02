Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, x-men

Exclusive Marvel Legends Mystique Coming Soon to Target in Fall

Some brand new Marvel Legends are on the way from Hasbro including the arrival of a new exclusive release with Mystique

Article Summary Discover the new Target-exclusive Marvel Legends Mystique figure arriving Fall 2025.

Mystique returns with a retro design, featuring her classic white outfit and red hair.

This 6-inch figure includes detailed articulation and five action-packed accessories.

Priced at $24.99, add this iconic X-Men villain to your Marvel Legends collection.

Target is snagging up some new exclusive Marvel Legends as they embrace the way of the X-Gene. Hasbro has slowly revealed new X-Men figures for Target, with Professor X (Savage Land) first and then X-Factor Jean Grey. Another figure is arriving in Late Fall 2025 as Mystique is back and better than ever with her own X-Men Retro release. Mystique is one of the X-Men's iconic villains who debuted in Ms. Marvel #16 back in 1978. She is mutant shapeshifter who has the ability to mimic any human form, she has been both an ally and enemy of the X-Men. Mystique has been a leader of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, a secret agent, and a mother to Rogue and Nightcrawler.

This deadly mutant now returns with a new Marvel Legends that captures her white outfit with blue skin, yellow eyes, and red hair. Hasbro has enhanced her figure slightly compared to the previous release, and she will come with two guns, a swappable human head, and a pair of extra hands. This Target Exclusive is priced at $24.99, and she is set to arrive in late Fall 2025 and be on the lookout for other X-Men Marvel Legends exclusives like the return of Weapon X.

Marvel Legends X-Men Mystique – Target Exclusive

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Exclusively at Target; Available Late Fall 2025). Mystique uses her mutant shape-shifting powers to disguise herself in pursuit of her own mysterious agenda, often bringing her into conflict with the X-Men and her own family. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Mystique figure!"

"Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's X-Men comics, this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Comes with 5 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, alternate head to allow Mystique to disguise herself as Jean Grey using her shape-shifting mutant abilities, and 2 weapon accessories. Reimagine comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles."

