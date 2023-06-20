Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Creature From The Black Lagoon, Super 7, Universal Monsters

Creature From The Black Lagoon Super Cyborg Revealed by Super7

Super7 is releasing some horror from the deep as they unveil their new Super Cyborg Creature From The Black Lagoon figure

Super7 is back at it again as they enter the dark and debut another collectible that goes bump in the night. A new Universal Monsters release is here featuring a blast from the past as a new Super Cyborg comes to life. Inspired by the classic Henshin Cyborg line, the Creature From The Black Lagoon has arrived. Standing roughly 14″ tall, the Creature has removable plates that allow fans to examine the anatomy of this lost monster. Super7 has given the Creature From The Black Lagoon complete coloring and a widow package, perfect for both in and out-of-box collectors. He will feature removable pieces for his chest, right arm, and chest, showing off his skeleton, guts, and insides. Universal Monsters fans have never seen the Gill-Man like this, and he will be a delightful and creepy addition to any collection. Collectors can bring home the Super Cyborg Creature From The Black Lagoon figure for $125. He is set to ship from Super7 in December, and pre-orders are already live and located right here.

Super7 Enters the Deep with Super Cyborg

"Hidden among the colorful denizens of the Amazon, the Creature from the Black Lagoon is a master of camouflage, using this green and yellow skin to hide in plain sight! This 11" tall, highly articulated, full-color Super Cyborg Figure of Creature from the Black Lagoon has intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, with three removable plates that let you examine some of the finer details of the Creature's anatomy. Besides the deepest depths of the Amazon, your collection might be the only place for the full-color Super Cyborg Figure of the Creature from the Black Lagoon to find a home, so add him to your menagerie of silver screen monsters while you still can!"

Features

– 3x removable panels that expose the Creature's inner workings

– 7 points of articulation

– Intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!