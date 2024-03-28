Posted in: Collectibles, Jazwares | Tagged: call of duty, Jazwares

Jazwares Vault Unlocks New Ghost from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

The Jazwares Vault is open and new limited edition collectibles are inside including a new Ghost figure from Call of Duty

Get ready to answer the Call of Duty as the Jazwares Vault is open, containing some limited edition and exclusive collectibles. This consists of all of their popular brands like Star Wars, Fortnite, WWE, and action figures from the hit game Call of Duty. Well, releasing for a limited time and exclusive only to Jazwares Vault is the fan-favorite Operator Lieutenant Simon "Ghost" Riley. This is not specifically the character from the second game but the Legendary Operator skin that was available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Debuting in the Season Two Battle Pass, the Mandible skin is unlocked by getting 15 Kills while using the Ghost Perk in Multiplayer with Ghost as your Coalition Operator. This elite 6.5" tall figure will come with swappable hands, a radio, a 1911 .45 Pistol, and an M4 Assault Rifle and will feature a soft cloak. War never sleeps, and neither will you if this figure is not in your collection, so do not wait long to snag one up. The Call of Duty Ghost (Mandible) Jazwares Vault Exclusive is priced at $35 and is up for purchase right one on the Jazwares Vault.

Jazwares Vault – Call of Duty "Ghost" (Mandible)

"Pull out your dental records with Call of Duty® "Ghost" (Mandible). One of the best-selling video game series celebrates its 20 year anniversary with a new line of action figures, made exclusively by Jazwares. This elite 6.5-inch figure is based on Lieutenant Simon "Ghost" Riley and depicts his "Mandible" skin from Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®."

"It also features 29 points of articulation so you can lead Task Force 141 against the Ultranationalist coup. Neutralize this revolutionary threat with a radio, swappable hands, a 1911 .45 Pistol, and an M4 Assault Rifle with a swappable magazine. The Call of Duty® "Ghost" (Mandible) is only available for a limited time and exclusive to Jazwares Vault."

"Prior to this figure's release the only way to experience the "Ghost" (Mandible) skin was to achieve "15 Kills While Using The Ghost Perk With Ghost As Your Coalition Operator" in Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®."

