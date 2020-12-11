Cyberpunk 2077 V-Female is Ready For Night City With Good Smile

Good Smile Company is taking us to Night City once again as they announce another Cyberpunk 2077 Nendoroid figure with the V-Female. Good Smile is bringing her default design to life with this deluxe figure. She is shown in the same outfit that we have seen in Cyberpunk 2077 game trailers featuring her leather jacket and samurai logo on the back. She is equipped nice set of interchangeable parts with faceplates, swappable hands, including parts with Nanowire and Mantis Blade parts. Things don't end there as she will also get a nice set of weapons to add to her night city adventures with Militech M-10AF, Lexington, Militech Ajax, and even a Budget Arms Flamethrower with flame effect. Good Smile Company is also allowing collectors to take their Cyberpunk 2077 Nendoroid to the streets with the Yaiba Kisangani Motorcycle.

If you are a fan of Cyberpunk 2077, then this will be the collectible for you. It doesn't add the extra customization that the game has to offer; it does add some customization to how you want to display the V-Female. The Cyberpunk 2077 V-Female Deluxe Version Nendoroid from Good Smile Company will be priced at $76.99. She is expected to ship out in August 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Pre-orders will stay open until February 10, 2021, so make sure you get your orders in just before then. Be on the lookout for the Cyberpunk 2077 V-Male deluxe version as well.

"Who are you? From the highly anticipated action-adventure RPG Cyberpunk 2077 comes a Nendoroid of the protagonist, V! Nendoroid V comes fully articulated sporting the leather jacket seen in the game trailers, complete with SAMURAI logo on the back. For cyberware, Nendoroid V is equipped with Nanowire and Mantis Blade hand parts. Also included are 2 weapons so you can enjoy creating a variety of scenes. The deluxe set includes 3 additional weapons, a flame effect part, and the unforgettable Yaiba Kusanagi bike! Be sure to add Nendoroid V to your collection and enjoy bringing the Cyberpunk 2077 world to life!"

Set Contents:

Back and Front Hair Parts

Face Plates (×2)

Body

Right Arm Part (Articulated) (×1)

Right Hand Parts (×4)

Left Arm Part (Articulated) (×1)

Left Hand Parts (×3)

Right Leg Part (Articulated) (×1)

Left Leg Part (Articulated) (×1)

Nanowire with Hand Parts

Mantis Blade Hand Parts (×2)

Arasaka JKE-X2 Kenshin

Kang Tao G-58 Dian

Militech M-10AF Lexington

Militech Ajax

Budget Arms Flamethrower

Yaiba Kusanagi Motorcycle