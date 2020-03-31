Daredevil Shadowlands Returns with Sideshow Exclusive Figure

Daredevil returns to the hit Marvel Comics storyline Shadow with a new very limited edition figure. Sideshow Collectibles brings Matt Murdock's alter ego who is now the leader of The Hand. The figure features a newly designed black fabric body suit and sculpted armor. The suit does features some elements of red on it and the cowl is perfectly detailed and designed. Daredevil will include a nice variety of accessories too like his billy club that has three different modes, eight sets of hands, posing stand, and display base.

This is a truly remarkable figure and any Daredevil fan should definitely at it to their Hell's Kitchen collection. From the sculpt to the unique design of the Shadowland suit this is one limited piece that can please any fan. The Shadowland Daredevil Sixth Scale Figure is limited to only 400 pieces. He is priced at $235 and is in stock now and you can find him locate here.

Into the darkness.

Daredevil: Shadowland Sixth Scale Figure

"Justice is what we make it."

Sideshow presents the Daredevil: Shadowland Sixth Scale Figure, ruling your Marvel Collectibles from the shadows of Hell's Kitchen.

Inspired by the Marvel Comics storyline Shadowland, the Daredevil: Shadowland Sixth Scale Figure captures Matt Murdock's dark persona as the leader of The Hand, a secretive ninja clan. Daredevil wears a black fabric bodysuit with red accents and sculpted armor, complete with red eyes and horns on his beastly cowl.

The Daredevil: Shadowland Sixth Scale Figure comes with a number of swap-out elements, allowing you to pose your Marvel collectible with ninja precision. His signature billy club has interchangeable parts allowing for three unique configurations including the full staff, dual billy clubs, and nunchaku. Matt Murdock also includes eight sets of black gloved hands; a pair of fists, a pair of gesture hands, a pair of angled grip hands, and a pair of straight grip hands. Unleash the Beast of the Hand with these accessories and complete your dynamic display with the additional flight attachment for the base, which allows for aerial poses.

The Daredevil: Shadowland Sixth Scale Figure is limited to an edition size of 400 pieces, so don't miss this must-have collectible for fans of Marvel Knights!

Let the devil reign in Hell's Kitchen and bring home the Daredevil: Shadowland Sixth Scale Figure today.

The Daredevil: Shadowland Sixth Scale Figure features:

– Detailed Masked Portrait of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen

– Black Fabric and Leather-like Costume with iconic DD on the chest and red details

– Sculpted Baton Holder

– Sculpted Elbow and Knee Guards

– Billy Clubs with Interchangeable parts for multiple display options:

– Dual Billy Clubs

– Billy Club Staff

– Billy Club Nunchucks

– One Pair of Sculpted Boots

– Four (4) sets of Sculpted Hands:

– Fists

– Straight Grip

– Angled Grip

– Gesture Hands