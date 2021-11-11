Hot Toys Reveals Batman The Dark Knight Trilogy 1/4 Scale Figure

One of the best Batman's returns as Hot Toys is back with a new updated 1/4 Scale figure. Coming to us from the Christopher Nolan The Dark Knight Trilogy, this figure gets some new accessories and updated sculpt. The previous figure releases back in 2017, so some changes have been made, but just to recap the figure, he will stand 18.5″ tall, features 32 points of articulation, and comes with a massive set of swappable parts and accessories. This will include masked and unmasked head sculpts, swappable hands, as well as classic bat accessories like the EMP rifle, sticky bomb gun, grapnel gun, variety of batarangs, a flight pack, and a new diorama base, and much more. This figure is massive and has so many displayable options that many Batman fans will appreciate, and is priced at a mighty $595. Set to release in mid 2023, The Dark Knight Trilogy 1/4th scale Batman from is up for pre-order right here with payment plans available.

"I need you to get me back in the game." – Bruce Wayne. It has been eight years since Batman vanished into the night, turning, in that instant, from hero to fugitive. But everything changes with the arrival of a cunning cat burglar with a mysterious agenda. Bruce Wayne has to join forces with old and new allies, and put his mask on one last time to finish what he had started and become a hero again. Crafted with exceptional workmanship, Hot Toys proudly presents Batman as the 1/4th scale collectible figure inspired by Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy."

"Sophisticatedly crafted based on the portrayal of Christian Bale as Batman/ Bruce Wayne in The Dark Knight Trilogy movie, the quarter scale figure stands 47cm tall, features two Batman masked head sculpts with interchangeable faces techniques design including one with LED light up function on eyes and one with separate rolling eyeballs features; a Bruce Wayne head sculpt showcasing delicate craftsmanship; a highly poseable body reflecting Batman's strong and muscular form; finely tailored Batsuit completed with weave carbon fiber like detailing."

"An array of signature gadgets including EMP rifle with LED light up function, sticky bomb gun, grapnel gun, batarangs, mini mine, functional equipments are also included; and a chest bust collectible stand for displaying Bruce Wayne head sculpt and Batman masked head sculpts. The figure also features a beautifully crafted diorama figure base including elements of Ra's al Ghul, Bane, and The Joker. A Special Edition available in selected markets will include a Batman cowl as bonus item for collectors. Fill up your Batcave collection with this stunningly detailed 1/4th scale Batman figure!"