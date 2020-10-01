Darth Maul is Unleashed with the Newest Hot Toys Star Wars Figure

Hot Toys has unveiled their next addition to their Star Wars: The Clone Wars figure series. Darth Maul is back in all his glory as he has been released on his way to Coruscant during Order 66. The figure is one that fans have been waiting for and will pair nicely with the recently announced Ahoska Tano. The 1/6th scale figure features a finely tailored outfit and a realistic likeness to the animated show's design. Darth Maul will also have 30 points of articulation, removable upper jacket to reveal tattooed skin underneath. He will also come with a couple of accessories with interchangeable hands, swappable lightsaber blades for his dual saber, and a display base. Hot Toys has also included the prison cell that Darth Maul is placed in from the final season's arc. This is one Star Wars figure that fans will not want to miss out and will greatly enhance any fans growing Clone Wars collection.

The growing popularity of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is great to see as a fan of the series from the very beginning. Hot Toys is really bringing some heat with this figure and the realistic aspect of each is amazing. The Star Wars: The Clone Wars Darth Maul figure from Hot Toys does not have a price just yet but going off of previous releases, I would imagine around $250. He will release mostly likely in the fourth quarter of 2021, so fans will have plenty of time to save up. Pre-orders are not live but should go up later today and here.

"In the climatic final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Darth Maul orchestrated the siege of Mandalore™ as a means to draw Anakin Skywalker™ and Obi-Wan Kenobi™ to him with plans to kill Skywalker and deprive Darth Sidious™ of his new apprentice. When he was greeted by Ahsoka Tano™ instead, he made the most of the situation by offering to form an alliance, two outcast apprentices joining forces to put a stop to the creeping evil of the Sith. After clashing lightsabers in the throne room of the capital city, Ahsoka turned Maul's own weapon against him and was able to capture the former Sith Lord for the Republic."

"Hot Toys is delighted to continue expanding its Star Wars: The Clone Wars collectible series by introducing the new 1/6th scale Darth Maul collectible figure from this acclaimed series! Skillfully crafted with authentic styling, the 1/6th scale collectible figure features a newly developed head sculpt with stunning likeness and separate rolling eyeballs system, finely tailored outfit, highly detailed mechanical legs, Maul's iconic double-bladed lightsaber and interchangeable lightsaber blades emulating the weapon in motion, a selection of interchangeable hands for posing options, and a specially designed Mandalorian sarcophagus inspired box. This amazing Darth Maul 1/6th scale collectible figure is definitely going to be a great addition for any Star Wars fans!"

Specifications

Product Code: TMS024

Product Name: Darth Maul™

Height: Approximately 29 cm tall

Points of Articulations: 30

The 1/6th scale Darth Maul Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

A newly developed head sculpt with iconic Sith Lord eyes equipped with separate rolling eyeballs features

Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations

Remarkable Darth Maul tattoos in red and black color on the upper body

One (1) pair of articulated robotic legs with metallic painting and weathering effects

Five (5) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of hands for holding lightsaber

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) left gesture hand

Four (4) pieces of interchangeable hands including

One (1) pair of hands for holding lightsaber

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Specially designed Mandalorian sarcophagus inspired box packaging

Costume:

One (1) black colored leather-like tunic vest with detachable hoodie

One (1) dark brown colored tunic

One (1) pair of black colored shoulder armors

One (1) pair of glove gauntlets

One (1) black colored leather-like belt

One (1) pair of dark brown colored pants

Weapons:

One (1) LED-lighted Darth Maul's lightsaber (red light, battery operated)

One (1) lightsaber hilt

One (1) pair of red-colored lightsaber blades in motion (attachable to the hilt)

Accessories:

One (1) Stormtrooper's forearm armor (wearable on figure's arm)

Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

Artists:

Head Sculpted by Tae Ho Kang

Head Painted by JC. Hong

Head Art Directed by JC. Hong