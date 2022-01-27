Dark Horse Direct Reveals Two New The Last of Us Part II Statues

The Last of Us Part II fans are in for a treat as pre-orders arrive from Dark Horse Direct for two brand new statues. The controversial video game is getting two new 9" statues featuring to leads of the film with Abby and Joel. Both statues are highly detailed with unique poses starting with Joel displayed with a revolver and a guitar as he wears his outfit from The Last of Us Part II. The chaos of this post-apocalyptic world does not end there as the "fan-favorite" character Abby is also getting a new collectible statue. Abby's story was very intense and players easily have a love-hate relationship with her throughout the game. Collectors that love the game will easily appreciate her statue with its great sculpt, badass pose, and a necessary piece to the puzzle. Both Dark Horse Direct The Last of Us Part II statues are priced at $59.99, with Joel located here, Abby located here, and both set to release in August 2022.

"Joel, the protector, the guitarist, the father-figure with a heart of gold and an ultimate fan favorite. No The Last of Us Part II collection is complete without this piece. Standing at 9" tall, this expertly painted figure is sure to capture everything the fandom holds dear about this iconic character."

Product Features

9 inches (22.86cm)

Made of plastic

From the hit Naughty Dog video game

Highly detailed

Non-articulated

"A harrowing adventure of seeking revenge and learning to offer mercy – Abby's story is unlike any other in The Last of Us Part II. Dark Horse Deluxe is pleased to present this highly detailed, 8.75" tall figure of Abby."

Product Features

8.75 inches (22.23cm)

Made of plastic

From the hit Naughty Dog video game

Highly detailed

Non-articulated