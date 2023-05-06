Darth Vader Confronts Obi-Wan Kenobi with New Iron Studios Statue Iron Studios celebrated May the 4th with a brand new 1/10 Art Scale statue as Darth Vader tries to take on his old master

Return to Jabiim with the help of Iron Studios as they unveiled their latest 1/10 Art Scale Star Wars statue. Darth Vader is back and unleashing the power of the dark side as he takes on his Old Master. Coming to life out of the hit Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader is getting schooled once again. The dark side and anger has clouded this one heroic Jedi, and he will do all he can to beat Obi-Wan. Iron Studios captures this powerful battle with impressive detail and a dynamic pose. Star Wars fans will notice the cracked Vader helmet, which adds a whole new depth to the villain. This is one statue that Obi-Wan Kenobi fans will not want to miss, and pre-orders are live. Vader is priced at $159.99, set for a Q2 2024 release, and fans can snag up one right here.

Darth Vader Goes Back to School with Iron Studios

"Chasing his old master above the dry lands of a rocky moon with no name, the most powerful and fearsome dark knight of the Empire commands his crew to prepare his ship, and leaves, vowing his adversary him alone. In a fierce lightsaber battle in a labyrinth of rock pinnacles, facing a drained but still determined Obi-Wan Kenobi, that, while focusing on the memories of the young Luke and Leia, motivated to protect them, manages to strike a blow damaging Vader's helmet and partially revealing a bit of what remained of his human face."

"Wielding his red lightsaber in his right hand, even though he is hurt in the back, fueled by the Dark Side of the Force, the Sith Lord raises pointed pieces of rocks, ready to throw them at his opponent. Inspired by the sixth and last episode of the first season of the Obi-Wan Kenobi show from the streaming service Disney +, Iron Studios proudly present the statue "Darth Vader – Obi-Wan Kenobi – BDS Art Scale 1/10", celebrating May the 4th, the Star Wars Day, in a very special way!"