DC Comics Flash Races on in with New XM Studios Statue

XM Studios brings the Scarlet Speedster to life as they reveal their newest 1/6 Scale Limited Edition Statue. Coming in at roughly 12" tall, the Flash is racing into action as he prepares to go toe to toe with Reverse Flash. Capturing him in action XM Studios showcases this DC Comics hero with his super-speed twister hand. The hand-painted statue also shows off the Faster Man Alive with a turned back body sculpt with will complete the companion Reverse Flash 1/6 Scale statue. Displayed on a destroyed bridge base, DC Comics fans will be treated to a beautifully crafted, highly colored, and perfectly sculpted DC Comics statue. The DC Premium Collectibles The Flash 1/6 Scale Limited Edition Statue is priced at $669.99. Set to release in Q1 2023, pre-orders are already live, and collectors can find him racing on in right here.

"XM Studios is excited to present the next DC Comics Premium Collectibles statue, the Flash! Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the famous XM quality finish, and comes in a bold, dynamic, and story-laden style. The mysterious power known as the Speed Force is an energy field that has, over the centuries, granted incredible powers of velocity to certain heroes. The most famous of these is the Flash, also known as the Fastest Man Alive. For every action, there's an equal and opposite reaction. And with every step the Flash takes toward the future, someone from the future is racing backward through time to stop him-the villainous speedster known as the Reverse-Flash."

"The XM Team wanted to create a scene in which the scarlet speedster is being chased by Reverse Flash in a battle of wit, wills, and speed. As such, this statue can be displayed either as a standalone piece with a destroyed and mangled highway bridge serving as the base of the statue or as part of a pair when bought together with Reverse Flash (sold separately). In this scene, collectors will be able to display the Flash in a reactive pose in which he is seen twirling his left hand at super speed at Reverse Flash, all while sporting a determined look upon his face."