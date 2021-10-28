DC Comics Red Death is Back with New 1:4 Scale XM Studios Statue

The DC Comics Dark Nights: Metal storyline was a massive hit, and even years later, it continues to get collectibles. XM Studios is back with yet another statue from the hit comic with the arrival of Red Death. Red Death is a Dark Multiverse version of Batman where Bruce Wayne stole the speed from The Flash and ended up fusing with the speedster. Barry Aliens consciousness is still there, but on the back burners of evil, Bruce's mind has to witness all of the sinister acts Red Death creates. XM Studios statue stands 24" tall and showcases the DC Comics villain with his dark lighting bats.

A metallic red captures the statue with remarkable detail showcases all the evil inside this character and will even come along with a secondary unmasked head sculpt. XM Studios is also releasing an exclusive Reverse Flash Red Death statue that gives Barry Allen his body back and changes his metallic red design to gold. Priced at roughly $1,037, pre-orders are not live yet, but fans will be able to find the 1:4 Scale DC Comics Dark Night: Metal Red Death right here for the US. Overseas customers can find Red Dead as well as the Reverse Flash XM Studios Exclusive variant of the character right here.

"Presenting the next in line from XM's DC Comics Dark Nights: Metal Line 1:4 scale premium collectibles line, RED DEATH! The Red Death art statue collectible immortalise the nightmarish and iconic birth of Red Death in the Dark Nights: Metal series. The Batman from Earth -12, driven to extremes by his insanity and grief as he failed to save his world, chains The Flash on to the hood of his Batmobile (modified to take on the cosmic treadmill powers), and drives himself and The Flash into the Speed Force. This metamorphosing the two into one."

"The Flash took a backseat, trapped in Bruce's consciousness and body, while Bruce takes on The Flash's abilities. With that, Red Death was born. Red Death's paint and sculpt application fuses to give a distressed and wicked quality to his costume. He emerges from the metamorphosis, on the top of the damaged Batmobile."

Comes in lightning red and gold versions, the distressed and wicked look of Red death's costume:

Ver A Red Version of Red Death depicts Red Death with Bruce at the helm, comes with a switch-out headsculpt of Bruce.

Ver B

Features:

2 Headsculpt: 1 of a masked Red Death, 1 of unmasked Bruce.

Crafted in polystone.

Each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with high quality finish