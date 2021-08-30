DC Comics Scarecrow Embraces Ancient Japan With XM Studios

XM Studios is back with another DC Comics statue as they transport fans back to feudal Japan with a new Batman Samurai release. Scarecrow is ready for his close-up as he joins the Samurai Series lineup with an original design from the studio. The Batman Samurai line has been refreshing, placing many of Gotham's finest in a new setting with remarkable hand-crafted and hand-painted designs that are breathtaking. Standing roughly 24" tall, Scarecrow features 2 head sculpts, 2 right hands, and 2 left hands giving DC Comics fans a nice variety of customization for their display. His Samurai style is loaded with detail, mystical craftsmanship, and a unique concept that will make Dr. Crane spread fear even farther than he has before. The DC Premium Collectibles Batman Samurai 1/4 Scale Scarecrow Limited Edition Statue is priced at $1,269. He is set to spread fear once more in Q3 of 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to check out some of the other upcoming DC Comics XM Studios statues to really enhance your comic book collection.

"XM Studios is excited to present their next DC Comics Premium Collectibles – Batman Samurai Line statue, Scarecrow! The unique Samurai line is a result of a creative collaboration between Warner Bros. Consumer Products and XM Studios to showcase the Batman universe in exciting new settings. In this sculpt, the master of fear is seen in action, his hand outstretched, from the man's pale knobby fingers lies a swinging human skull. As if summoned, hypnotizing green smoke unfurls from the skull's eye sockets. The garments he wears are highly detailed and textured, drawing inspiration from various traditional Japanese garments."

"He is clad in a straw hat and old kimono, old rags and robes are wrapped around him, a mino inspired garment (Japanese rain poncho) is drawn close around his shoulders. He has a tank hefted on his back that is filled with his carefully concocted fear toxin. It unfurls from a sprayer decked on his right arm or through the skull sprayer he carries in his left hand. His face reveals a terrifying image, old rags with 2 holes cut to reveal his eyes, his mouth drawn into a roar, the mask is decorated with sharp jagged teeth, the stuff nightmares are made of."

Product Features

14.96 x 16.33 x 23.81 inches (38cm x 41.5cm x 60.5cm)

1/4 Scale

Made of polystone

Part of the Samurai series

Hand crafted and hand-painted

Sickle accessory made of porcelain

Box Contents

Scarecrow statue

2 Head sculpts Straw hat and scarecrow mask Headdress with half mask

2 Right hands Holding human skull shaped sprayer Fingers curled

2 Left hands Holding sickle Fingers outstretched

