DC Comics Steel Takes the Mantle of Superman with Medicom MAFEX

The hit DC Comics character Steel is back as Medicom debits their newest MAFEX action figure. John Henry Irons made his debut in The Adventures of Superman #500. He then rose up to the statue of hero after the death of Superman at the hands of Doomsday. John created a metal suit that replicated the powers of the Man of Steel and even honored him with his logo on the chest. Wielding a sledgehammer, Steel was ready to continue Superman's fight, and Medicom has brought this beloved character to life. His design from the comics comes to life with an impressive sculpt, swappable parts, and even a fabric cape.

Steel will come with three different head sculpts as he gets angrier, attachable rockets for his feet and his trusty hammer. I really think fabric capes make a simple figure go up tenfold, and this figure just shows that. I love the detail that Medicom put in John Henry Irons with the bolts and that metallic shine. It is DC Comics characters like Steel that need more collectibles, and this is one that definitely deserves one. The DC Comics Return of Superman MAFEX No.181 Steel MAFEX figure will be priced at $104.99. He is set to make his debut in April 2023, and pre-orders are live fans can find him both here and here.

"The genius engineer who built a mechanized suit of armor that replicates Superman's powers, Steel, is now an amazing MAFEX action figure by Medicom! The look of metal has been perfectly replicated by impeccable paintwork and he also comes with a plethora of extras like a hammer with effect parts, real-cloth cape, and three heads each sporting a different facial expression. An articulated stand is included, as well. Add him to your collection by ordering now!"

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic and fabric

Based on the Death and Return of Superman comics

Highly articulated

Fabric cape