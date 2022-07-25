DC Comics Super Powers Vehicles Arriving from McFarlane Toys

We have hit a point in the collecting world where most classic and retro franchises are starting to come back. Hell, G.I. Joe and Masters of the Universe are bigger than ever and that is because these figures are updated and better than before. Some other lines like ReAction, 5Points, and the 3.75" Retro Legends lines focus on that classic collectibles market. Well, fans can add a new addition to that lineup as McFarlane Toys is bringing the DC Comics Super Powers line! Three figures have been revealed with Batman, Superman, and Darkseid. However, things get a little more interesting as McFarlane Toys did not stop there as DC Comics Super Powers Vehicles are also coming!

Iconic and wacky comic book vehicles are back in all their retro glory with the Supermobile and Batwing. Both rides will allow for one of the Super Powers figures to sit inside with simplistic features, just like back in the day. The Supermobile's arms will punch by rotating the dial under the front of the car allowing for fun and weird Superman moments. The Batwing will have pinchers in the front to capture Darkseid or future DC Comics Super Powers villains. McFarlane did a great job with these and I am sure they will continue to see more classic heroes enter the line. This line is a Walmart Exclusives, and fans can find them in certain stores now with pre-orders popping online here.

"Superman's amazing abilities are powered by Earth's yellow sun. However, when exposed to the rays of the red sun, he is significantly weakened and loses his powers over prolonged exposure. In one classic story, Superman is hit by a wave of radiation from a dying red sun, leaving him powerless. To still perform his duties as a Super Hero, he creates a flying vehicle from the hardest metal in the universe. This vehicle, known as the Supermobile, can withstand any hit, mimic the majority of Superman's powers, and fly him anywhere!"

Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 80s, comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series we all love

Compatible vehicles to go alongside the DC Super Powers Line, that fit both new and old figures

The Supermobile comes with two jail cell compartments, two fists that can punch, and a cockpit that opens when you press the Superman logo

Vehicle is showcased in DC Super Powers themed closed box packaging

"A unique creation by McFarlane Toys, this Batwing vehicle adds to Batman's roster of flying vehicles to navigate Gotham and fight crime."

The Batwing comes with moving front pincer claw, foldable wings, and a cockpit that opens when you press the Bat symbol

Vehicle is showcased in DC Super Powers themed closed box packaging