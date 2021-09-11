DC Comics Zatanna Casts a Spell With New XM Studios Studio

XM Studios wants to cast a spell on your growing collection with their newest DC Comics statue. The powerful sorcerer Zatanna Zatara is bringing some magic home with this incredible 21" tall statue. The DC Comics magician is packed with remarkable detail as well as swappable parts to allow her stage act to come to life. Swappable parts included are 2 head sculpts showing Zatanna with and without a top hat, as well as swappable right hands. DC Comics fans will change how this sorcerer shocks the audience with a spellbook or a top hat with Detective Chimp inside. Collectors will be blown away by this hand-painted and hand-crafted detail on this statue and will be a must-have collectible for any fan. The XM Studios Zatanna Zatara statue will be priced at roughly $1,000, and pre-order for international collectors can be found here, and US collectors will find her here shortly.

"XM Studios is excited to present our next DC Comics Premium Collectibles statue, Zatanna! One of DC universe's most powerful sorcerer, this premium collectible statue shows Zatanna right in her element, assured and confident as she uses her magic, ready to conjure illusions and manipulate reality. Zatanna stands on a pentagram, a mysterious briefcase at her feet overflowing with curious creatures. With 2 switchout right hand, one features her spell book, the other oh? Is that Detective Chimp?!"

"With a name like Zatanna Zatara, becoming a professional stage magician almost seems like an unquestionable career choice. Of course, it doesn't hurt that the illusions she creates and the spells she weaves to dazzle the audience just so happen to be real…" read more at https://www.dccomics.com/characters/zatanna

Features:

2 headsculpt switch-outs: 1 with top hat, 1 without top hat.

2 right hand switch-outs: 1 holding a spellbook, 1 holding a top hat with Detective Chimp!

Crafted in cold cast porcelain.

Each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the high quality finish