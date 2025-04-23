Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

DC Super Powers: Superman Movie Metamorpho Figure Revealed

Coming to life from the upcoming summer blockbuster, Superman, McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new collection for the film

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils new Superman movie figure line, featuring Metamorpho alongside iconic DC heroes.

Metamorpho, the elemental hero, joins Superman's cinematic universe, making a return to the big screen.

New figures showcase retro design, 4.5-inch scale, and classic packaging, perfect for collectors.

Pre-order Metamorpho and other figures for the 2025 release, continuing the legacy of DC Super Powers.

Metamorpho, also known as Rex Mason, debuted in DC Comics' The Brave and the Bold #57 back in 1965. He was created by Bob Haney and Ramona Fradon, and he was originally a daring adventurer, but he was betrayed during an expedition in Egypt. Rex would soon find himself exposed to a mysterious artifact known as the Orb of Ra, changing his life forever. The Orb of Ra would go on to transform him into Metamorpho, a living elemental man who is capable of changing his body into any element or compound found in the human body. Despite his wicked appearance, Rex is actually one of the good guys and has even joined the Outsiders and the Justice League.

Metamorpho is finally getting his big break as James Gunn is adding him to the cast of the new and upcoming film Superman. It is unclear what his origins are for this new universe; we could see a great adaptation from the comic or the one from Justice League Unlimited. Either way, it is nice to see The Elemental Man return, and even McFarlane Toys is giving him some love with a new DC Super Powers figure. Superman (2025) is getting a retro remake with these new figures standing 4.5" tall, featuring classic toy molds and card back packaging. Fans can find Metamorpho alongside Superman, Green Lantern, and Mr. Terrific for this new DC Super Powers line and for only $11.99. Pre-orders are already live for this entire wave of figures through the McFarlane Toys Store with a June 2025 release.

Metamorpho (DC Super Powers: Superman Movie)

"Rex Mason, aka Metamorpho or The Element Man, is an eerie, haunted bald man, with an ashen white face and a body that can be composed of different substances – clay, metal, and elements far more dangerous."

Classic 4.5" scale DC Super Powers figure features retro-inspired styling and articulation unique to the DC Super Powers line.

Based on the character's appearance in the Superman feature film from DC Studios.

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

METAMORPHO is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

