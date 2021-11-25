Deadpool Funko Mystery Boxes Hit GameStop as Black Friday Exclusives

Every year, Funko reveals a special mystery box that is released exclusively from GameStop on Black Friday. This year is no different, and they have revealed their newest box with is the after Marvel Comics iconic Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool. Deadpool is getting a massive release this year, similar to last year's Venomized Fantastic Four box with four Pop Vinyls that collectors can get their hands on. Titled Bucket List, each Merc with the Mouth box will contain 1 Pop, 1 Pocket Pop, 1 Pentopper, 1 Button, and 1 Lanyard. Four different hilarious versions of Deadpool will be possible pulls with Black Light Painter, Safari, Paintball, and Vacation Pool versions. Each Pop is detailed quite nicely, with the Black Light Pool easily being the hottest of this year's line-up. The Funko Box: Deadpool Bucket List 5 Piece Mystery Box GameStop Exclusive is priced at $24.99, and can be found here and in-stores. Good luck!

"Even after all the harrowing fights and dangerous escapades, Deadpool still has a bucket list of to-dos. Have Deadpool join your Marvel collection and help him accomplish more bucket list adventures with the Deadpool Bucket List 5-piece Mystery Box. Each box contains 1 Pop!, 1 Pop! Keychain, 1 Pop! Pen, a lanyard, and a button of the "merc with a mouth". There's different versions that are exclusive to this mystery box alone, so you can't be sure of what you'll find inside!

FEATURES:

NOTE: Includes 1 mystery box. Style and color may vary. Specific item is not guaranteed.

Mystery Deadpool box contains 1 Pop!, 1 Pop! Keychain, 1 Pop! Pen, a lanyard, and a button of the "merc with a mouth"

Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 3.75-inches tall

Vinyl keychain is approximately 4-inches long

Collectible pen is approximately 6.5-inches tall

Lanyard is approximately 16-inches long

Collectible button has metal backing and it approximately 1-inch in diameter

Comes packaged in a window display box

GameStop Exclusive

