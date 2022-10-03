Best Hasbro Selfie Series to Make Include Ghostbusters and G.I. Joe

The new Hasbro Selfie Series is finally here, giving toy collectors all over the world the ability to make their very own action figure. Five franchises are offered with Marvel Legends, Star Wars, Power Rangers, G.I. Joe, and Ghostbusters. All these creations consist of a 3D rendering of your face, and it is printed on a standard head sculpt and placed on an already released figure from Hasbro. Results may vary, and Hasbro has changed the outrageous price back to the original $59.99 asking price, but that could be special Hasbro Pulse Con pricing. After further inspection, more can be offered to the consumer, with each figure selection featuring its own packing design and accessories, which could sway any collector's choice. Sadly most of the Star Wars selections and all of the Marvel Legends are not even included, as they all only include a second pair of hands or a single item. We have rounded out the best choices to get the most for your Hasbro Selfie Series, which can only be found on the Hasbro Pulse App for your phones. The process with taking about 45 days, so if you get one now, expect a mid-November release date, but if you're on the fence about what one to get, hopefully, this helps.

1. Yo Joe! Become an All-America Hero with G.I. Joe!

One of the biggest entries in this line-up is the popular G.I Joe Classified Series with both Male and Female options. The Snake Eyes mold features five accessories like his signature katana with sheath, backpack, knife, gun, and pistol with removable silencer. Scarlett, on the other hand, comes with her iconic crossbow as well as a sling with extra bolts and three knives to help you put Cobra in its place. The packaging is not the best, but it features the G.I. Joe mural on the back and that digital style Classified Series design on the front, adding at least some color to your collection. These heroes are packed with weapons right off the back, and if you are already paying $59.99, your mind as well gets the most items for the price that the Hasbro Selfie Series is asking. Yo Joe!

2. Who You Gonna Call? Ghostbusters!

This set of figures is inspired by the unpopular Ghostbusters: Plasma Series figure line, which really only gave us standard, old-man Afterlife, and slimed designs. However, these figures do feature premium paint and decorative details inspired by Ghostbusters films with a Rookie nametag. They do feature over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, but both Male and Female designs are offered. This Selfie Series is the best option in my opinion, as you also get a Proton Pack and Neutrona Wand accessory as well as an attachable Proton Stream and a PKE Meter accessory. If you plan on keeping yourself "mint" then this Hasbro Selfie Series has the best packaging around, with the Ghostbusters logo front and center and art on the side giving you a fancier release. This is the more down to Earth option for fans, and the accessories are pretty nice so take that plunge to gear up and get bustin!

3. It is Morphin' Time with the Power Rangers

These 6-inch Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the entertainment. Two options are offered with Male and Female choices, and they have over 20 points of articulation each for high poseability. Fans can pick between Pink and Red Rangers with the Red Ranger Hasbro Selfie Series figure getting his Power Sword while the Pink Ranger gets her Power Bow accessory. They both also receive a blade blaster accessory and a blast effect piece, giving collectors plenty of items for their custom Ranger. Both Pink and Red Rangers Hasbro Selfie Series packaging really stand out from the rest in the line with white designs and Lightning Collection artwork. This option almost makes you part a part of the line, which is what you want in a product like this. Go Go Power Rangers.

4. Become Part of a Galaxy Far, Far Away with Star Wars

This is one of the more lackluster lines in the entire Hasbro Selfie Series, with Marvel Legends easily coming in last. Most of these other franchises already come with a nice set of accessories, and Hasbro has included them with their Selfie releases, which is great. Star Wars, on the other hand, is super basic, with the X-Wing Pilot, Princess Leia, and Stormtrooper designs only coming with a single blaster. However, The Mandalorian figure gives you plenty of times with an attachable plastic cloak, jetpack, Amban Rifle, and a pistol. This at least gives Star Wars fans more customization options and items for the asking $59.99 price. The box is pretty lame with a simple Black Series design and the Star Wars logo, but it is the cost to become one of the coolest bounty hunters around.