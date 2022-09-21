Beast Kingdom Debuts Experiment 626 Art Gallery MEA Figurines

Beast Kingdom has just unveiled their latest set of Mini Egg Attack figures as Experiment 626 is back on the loose. Coming out of the hit animated film Lilo & Stitch, Stitch is back and ready to critique some art. This unique set of Mini Egg figures features six fun versions of Stitch like you have never seen him before in an Art Gallery. Each one of these figurines is beautifully detailed with three standard and three sculpted desks. The sculpted Experiment 6262 statues show off the cute and fluffy alien in a patina and marble design. As for the standard version of Stitch we have a screaming version, the judgment of Lilo's Scrump, and a smiling version with a picture frame. Each Experiment 6262 figurine will standoff 3-4" tall, and will be a fun companion for any home or office. The entire Stitch Art Gallery MEA set is priced at $83.99, they are set for June 2023 releases, and pre-orders are found here.

"Welcome to the Stitch Art Gallery! Artists of the world rejoice, Stitch himself has prepared a collection of Museum grade art that is of the highest sophistication. Join Beast Kingdom as we prepare a collection of 3-inch Mini Egg Attack figurines bursting with style from the new 'Stitch Art Gallery' series. Fans can collect 6 artistic designs for a truly unique collection."

《Stitch gleaning the Scrump》－Stitch is hunched over ready to pick up his Lil Friend doll!

《Stitch's Scream》－Ready to show the world his unique voice!

《Stitch's Smile》－Smile and the world will smile back at you!

《Thinker Stitch》－He is thinking why am I so popular?

《Stitch Stone Statue》－A simple gesture, and yet everyone is ready to pose with him!

《Stitch Sport's Stone Statue》－Come together for a double pose!

Order yours from and official Beast Kingdom outlet today!