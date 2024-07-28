Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: deadpool, iron studios, marvel

Deadpool Steps Into the Multiverse with New Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studios is back once again with some brand new collectibles including the Merc with a Mouth from the new Deadpool film

Article Summary Discover Iron Studios' new Deadpool & Wolverine collectible statue, perfect for Marvel fans and collectors.

Celebrate Deadpool & Wolverine film with a detailed 1/10 Art Scale statue featuring Deadpool and little friends.

New statue includes Dogpool and a baby Deadpool from the Marvel multiverse, adding a humorous touch.

Priced at $199.99, pre-orders are live for an exclusive Q1 2025 release on Iron Studios' website.

Deadpool & Wolverine has finally hit theaters and delivered nothing but pure action, joy, and laughter for Marvel fans. This is a move fans have been waiting for, and Marvel Studios delivers and then some with this release. Iron Studios is joining in on all the fun for the hit new MCU film by debuting some brand new Marvel 1/10 Art Scale statues. Of course, the Merc with the Mouth has arrived and is accompanied by some little friends. The legacy of Marvel cinema has arrived and that will not stop Deadpool on a quest to save his family. Standing at 8.1" tall, this era is dripping in style from head to toe with his new Deadpool & Wolverine suit with katana in hand. To make things even funnier, Dogpool is here to help alongside another little helper. This is a nicely detailed statue that will be a hit for any Deadpool collector and is priced at $199.99, he is set fora Q1 2025 release and pre-orders are already live with Iron Studios.

Deadpool & Wolverine – DP Corps- Art Scale 1/10

"Relaxing a bit, leaning against the remains of a concrete wall riddled with bullet holes, the iconic crimson comedian mercenary rests one of his Katana swords on his right shoulder, keeping the other in its sheath on his back, along with his pistols in their holsters. On a base of stones, sand, and sediment, right in front of him, are interacting a canine version of himself and a baby version, both originating from other realities in the Marvel multiverse."

"Inspired by one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Iron Studios proudly presents the statue "Deadpool & Wolverine – Art Scale 1/10", featuring the beloved chatty mercenary along with the cute Dogpool here portrayed by Peggy, a mix of pug and Chinese crested dog, elected the ugliest dog in the United Kingdom in 2023, and Wade Winston Wilson, a baby variant of Deadpool, both members of the Deadpool Corps."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!